After launching on iOS, Elon Musk's AI app is coming to Android
Up Next:
Last month, Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, made its way out of the X app with a standalone app for iPhone and iPad. Now, its mobile reach is expanding even further.
The app is on its way to Android, too. It's already listed on the Google Play Store, though you can't download it just yet. However, you can pre-register, and once it's available in your country, it will be automatically installed on your device.
When it launches, the app will offer text responses, image generation, and real-time information. It will be powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same one behind the free and premium web versions.
For example, Grok has earned a reputation for being quirky and even funny in its responses. Meanwhile, Claude tends to take a more professional and helpful approach. Gemini shines when it comes to commerce and analysis but can be a bit less creative and shies away from sensitive topics. As for ChatGPT, it's known for being versatile and adaptable to almost anything.
The app is on its way to Android, too. It's already listed on the Google Play Store, though you can't download it just yet. However, you can pre-register, and once it's available in your country, it will be automatically installed on your device.
Grok's Play Store listing confirms that the app will be free to use, and you won't even need to sign in to access its features. But if you want a more tailored experience or prefer linking it to your X account, logging in is an option.
When it launches, the app will offer text responses, image generation, and real-time information. It will be powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same one behind the free and premium web versions.
Grok has many of the features we already know from other popular AI chatbots. | Image credit – xAI
Grok taking the leap to standalone iOS and Android apps is a big move. Before this, as I mentioned in the beginning, it was only available inside the X app.
This expansion puts Grok in a much stronger position, allowing it to compete more directly with other popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. These rivals have had standalone apps for a while, offering similar features but each excelling in their own areas.
For example, Grok has earned a reputation for being quirky and even funny in its responses. Meanwhile, Claude tends to take a more professional and helpful approach. Gemini shines when it comes to commerce and analysis but can be a bit less creative and shies away from sensitive topics. As for ChatGPT, it's known for being versatile and adaptable to almost anything.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: