After launching on iOS, Elon Musk's AI app is coming to Android

Grok has many of the features we already know from other popular AI chatbots. | Image credit – xAI





Grok taking the leap to standalone iOS and Android apps is a big move. Before this, as I mentioned in the beginning, it was only available inside the X app.This expansion puts Grok in a much stronger position, allowing it to compete more directly with other popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. These rivals have had standalone apps for a while, offering similar features but each excelling in their own areas.For example, Grok has earned a reputation for being quirky and even funny in its responses. Meanwhile, Claude tends to take a more professional and helpful approach. Gemini shines when it comes to commerce and analysis but can be a bit less creative and shies away from sensitive topics. As for ChatGPT, it's known for being versatile and adaptable to almost anything.