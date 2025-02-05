Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
After launching on iOS, Elon Musk's AI app is coming to Android

Android Apps
The word "Grok" displayed in a futuristic, glowing font against a dark, grid-like background.
Last month, Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, made its way out of the X app with a standalone app for iPhone and iPad. Now, its mobile reach is expanding even further.

The app is on its way to Android, too. It's already listed on the Google Play Store, though you can't download it just yet. However, you can pre-register, and once it's available in your country, it will be automatically installed on your device.

Grok's Play Store listing confirms that the app will be free to use, and you won't even need to sign in to access its features. But if you want a more tailored experience or prefer linking it to your X account, logging in is an option.

When it launches, the app will offer text responses, image generation, and real-time information. It will be powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same one behind the free and premium web versions.

Grok has many of the features we already know from other popular AI chatbots. | Image credit – xAI

Grok taking the leap to standalone iOS and Android apps is a big move. Before this, as I mentioned in the beginning, it was only available inside the X app.

This expansion puts Grok in a much stronger position, allowing it to compete more directly with other popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. These rivals have had standalone apps for a while, offering similar features but each excelling in their own areas.

For example, Grok has earned a reputation for being quirky and even funny in its responses. Meanwhile, Claude tends to take a more professional and helpful approach. Gemini shines when it comes to commerce and analysis but can be a bit less creative and shies away from sensitive topics. As for ChatGPT, it's known for being versatile and adaptable to almost anything.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

