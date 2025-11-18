If you got stuck refreshing X and ChatGPT today, this outage is what hit you

When Cloudflare breaks, the web feels it

Did you notice any websites failing to load during the outage? Yes, several. Just one or two. I wasn’t affected. I’m not sure. Yes, several. 75% Just one or two. 12.5% I wasn’t affected. 12.5% I’m not sure. 0%

A reminder of how dependent we are on the internet



If anything, this outage (hopefully already over) just highlights how much everything in our daily lives depends on stable online services. When something behind the scenes breaks, it affects everything from your work to your online shopping.



Right now, it’s still unclear exactly how many websites were impacted or how serious the issue was for each of them.