If you got stuck refreshing X and ChatGPT today, this outage is what hit you

A massive Cloudflare outage pushed many popular sites offline for a while.

Apps
A photo of person holding a smartphone with Cloudflare logo on the display.
If some of your go-to websites suddenly stopped loading, don’t stress – the issue isn’t on your phone or your connection. There’s an actual outage happening.

Cloudflare is dealing with a major disruption


Cloudflare, the company that sits behind a huge portion of the internet’s infrastructure, ran into an outage on Tuesday, and that ended up taking a bunch of major sites offline for people around the world. Among the services hit were Elon Musk’s X and ChatGPT.

Shopify, Anthropic’s Claude, Indeed, and many others also showed signs of trouble. Starting around 11:30 GMT, users began flooding Downdetector with reports that these platforms simply wouldn’t load.



Cloudflare explained that it saw a sudden surge of “unusual traffic” targeting one of its services, and that spike caused some of the traffic flowing through its network to fail.

So, yeah, if you tried opening a site that relies on Cloudflare this morning, you probably ran into a screen telling you that both your device and the website are fine, but Cloudflare is encountering an error.

There’s no real workaround in that situation. The good news is that the system seems to be stabilizing now. Whether it stays stable is another story – but if you’re reading this, things are likely back on track for the moment.

When Cloudflare breaks, the web feels it


Cloudflare handles security and traffic management for about 20% of the internet, which means a lot of businesses lean on it to keep their sites running smoothly. So when Cloudflare hits a snag, everything connected to it feels the impact almost immediately.

And this kind of scenario isn’t new. Not long ago, Amazon Web Services (AWS) had its own major outage that affected some of the biggest apps on the planet – Amazon’s own site, Alexa, Snapchat, Fortnite, and more. After that came a separate global disruption involving Microsoft’s Azure cloud and its 365 services, which caused problems for a huge number of users as well.

Did you notice any websites failing to load during the outage?

Vote View Result

A reminder of how dependent we are on the internet


If anything, this outage (hopefully already over) just highlights how much everything in our daily lives depends on stable online services. When something behind the scenes breaks, it affects everything from your work to your online shopping.

Right now, it’s still unclear exactly how many websites were impacted or how serious the issue was for each of them.

