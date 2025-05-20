Apple's most popular prisoner has just escaped captivity
Millions of words have been written on the topic of Epic Games vs. Apple war that involved one of the biggest titles in the video games history, Fortnite. The legal battle between the two giants was supposed to serve as an example for those who would challenge Apple’s monopoly on the distribution of iOS apps and games.
Obviously, this was a battle for money since Epic Games can now circumvent the 30 percent fee Apple is asking for distributing apps through its store. After a five-year legal battle, Epic Games finally won, and Apple was forced not just to return Fortnite to the App Store but also obligated to stop charging commission or prevent developers from directing customers to payment methods outside of the App Store.
Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers threatened that the Apple official directly handling Fortnite’s reinstatement would have to appear in court if the two companies do not solve their issue.
Since Apple knew that won’t happen, it decided to finally allow Epic Games to publish Fortnite in the App Store in the United States once again. Instead of allowing one of its employees to be exposed to a lawsuit and possibly contempt of court, Apple conceded to Epic’s request.
Epic Games announced today that Fortnite is finally back on the App Store in the United States on iPhones and iPads. On top of that, the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the EU also have the game available for download.
It’s been half a decade since Apple and Epic Games went to war: one claiming that it’s protecting its store policy, the other that it wants to make it possible for customers to download iOS apps from other stores too.
Despite winning the legal battle, Apple didn’t comply with the court’s decision to reinstate Fortnite and allow iOS users to download the game from the App Store. It took another day in court for Apple and Epic Games to finally set things right.
If you live in the United States and use an iPhone or iPad, the App Store is the only place where you can download Fortnite at the moment, but if you live in the EU, you have two other options now: Epic Games Store and AltStore.
