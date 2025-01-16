iPhone SE 4 leaked images give a clear view of its new look
The next generation of Apple’s more affordable iPhone is likely set to launch in March, and the buzz around the iPhone SE 4, or possibly the iPhone 16E as some have speculated, is growing louder. Now, a fresh leak of dummy units has given us a sneak peek at what’s to come.
The same tipster who previously shared a leak about a case for the iPhone SE 4 is now revealing details about the design updates coming with the new model. Confirming earlier rumors, it looks like the iPhone SE 4 will feature the iPhone 14’s body, though it will sport a single rear camera. The leaked dummy units showcase the phone in two colors: Blue and Midnight/Black, though the final colors may vary when the device officially drops.
The back of the device features a single camera alongside a flashlight. If the rumors are correct, it could pack a 48 MP sensor, a big leap from the 12 MP camera found on its predecessor.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, making it the final model in Apple’s switch to OLED for its iPhones.
Inside, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be powered by the A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It is also rumored to come with 8 GB of RAM, which would enable Apple Intelligence features to run smoothly.
But, as you might expect, these upgrades likely come with a price bump. Rumors are pointing to a price tag around $500. However, this pricing still keeps it in line with other models in its category, such as the Pixel 8a and the newly launched OnePlus 13R. Yet, how the iPhone SE 4 will measure up against them remains unclear until we’ve had a chance to test it ourselves.
The same tipster who previously shared a leak about a case for the iPhone SE 4 is now revealing details about the design updates coming with the new model. Confirming earlier rumors, it looks like the iPhone SE 4 will feature the iPhone 14’s body, though it will sport a single rear camera. The leaked dummy units showcase the phone in two colors: Blue and Midnight/Black, though the final colors may vary when the device officially drops.
The leaked dummy units of the upcoming iPhone SE 4. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson/X
The leaked images reveal that the iPhone SE 4 will have the ring/silent switch on the side, a feature that was completely removed from the flagship iPhones starting with the iPhone 16.
The back of the device features a single camera alongside a flashlight. If the rumors are correct, it could pack a 48 MP sensor, a big leap from the 12 MP camera found on its predecessor.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, making it the final model in Apple’s switch to OLED for its iPhones.
The new budget iPhone, designed after the iPhone 14, is also expected to carry over its battery. If the leaks are accurate, we’re looking at a jump from the iPhone SE 3’s 2018 mAh to a beefier 3279 mAh battery in the SE 4.
Inside, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be powered by the A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It is also rumored to come with 8 GB of RAM, which would enable Apple Intelligence features to run smoothly.
Overall, the iPhone SE 4 looks like a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and this latest leak only reinforces this, highlighting just how much it stands apart from the iPhone SE 3. With the iPhone 14’s sleek design, I think it certainly has more appeal.
But, as you might expect, these upgrades likely come with a price bump. Rumors are pointing to a price tag around $500. However, this pricing still keeps it in line with other models in its category, such as the Pixel 8a and the newly launched OnePlus 13R. Yet, how the iPhone SE 4 will measure up against them remains unclear until we’ve had a chance to test it ourselves.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: