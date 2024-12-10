For the iPhone SE 4, a 48 MP camera and OLED display could definitely be on the table
Multiple leaks and rumors have already given us a solid idea of what Apple's upcoming budget iPhone SE 4 might bring to the table. A fresh leak has now surfaced, not only reinforcing earlier claims but also offering new details about the phone's production.
A recent report (translated source) reveals that LG Innoteck and LG Display are supplying the cameras and displays for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. LG Innoteck will provide both the front and rear camera modules for the SE 4, marking a shift from the previous iPhone SE 3, for which it only supplied the rear camera module.
On the back, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to house a 48 MP camera, aligning with earlier leaks. What's particularly interesting here, in my opinion, is that the report suggests that given the lower price point of the iPhone SE range, Apple is using existing components for the SE 4's cameras. This could mean that if Apple has found a way to optimize its supply chain more efficiently, we might not see a price hike after all, or at least not a big one. However, whether this will be the case remains to be seen in the coming months.
LG Display is set to supply OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4, marking a major shift from the LCD displays used in previous SE models. This change supports earlier predictions that the SE 4 will be the first in the lineup to feature OLED. The display size is expected to increase to 6.1 inches, with the report claiming Apple is using the same panel used in the iPhone 13, and reportedly, LG Display has already mass-produced this product.
All in all, the iPhone SE 4 seems to be a major step up from its predecessor. If Apple manages to keep the price steady (fingers crossed), it could be an excellent option for anyone looking for the iPhone experience without breaking the bank. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to debut in March next year.
Apple might keep its price low by reusing parts from older iPhones
LG Innotek has reportedly started mass production of camera modules for the iPhone SE 4 at its plant in Vietnam. According to the report, the front camera will feature a 12-megapixel sensor, which aligns with the front camera of the iPhone 16. Although it's unclear if it will be a TrueDepth camera, there's speculation that the iPhone SE 4 could adopt Face ID instead of Touch ID.
This is what the iPhone SE 4 could look like.
Moreover, Apple has reportedly also placed orders with China's BOE for the SE 4 displays. Industry sources suggest that LG Display's supply share will be around 25–35%.
