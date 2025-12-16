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Time is almost up for AT&T customers to claim what they’re owed

Deadline nears for $177 million AT&T data breach settlement claims.

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If you’re a current or former AT&T customer, the clock is almost out to file a claim tied to the $177 million class-action settlement covering two massive data breaches. There are only days left to get in.

The deadline is right around the corner


Earlier this year, we covered how a judge signed off on AT&T’s $177 million settlement aimed at compensating customers impacted by two separate data breaches. While the original cutoff to submit a claim was November 18, that date was later pushed back. December 18 is now the final, no-extensions deadline.

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That means millions of people – both current and former AT&T customers – have just a short window left to claim their share of the settlement. Depending on the situation, eligible individuals could receive as much as $7,500, but only if a claim is submitted before the deadline.

The settlement covers two different incidents. The first breach involved customer data from 2019 or earlier that surfaced on the dark web in March 2024. AT&T said about 7.6 million current customers and roughly 65.4 million former customers were affected. The leaked information included highly sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and account passcodes.

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The second breach came to light in July, around three months after AT&T discovered that data had been illegally taken from its workspace on a third-party cloud platform. This incident exposed call and text records for nearly all AT&T customers between May and October 2022, along with a smaller group from January 2, 2023.

AT&T emphasized that message content and call audio weren’t exposed. Instead, the leaked data mainly included phone numbers and related metadata.

Out of the total $177 million settlement, up to $149 million is set aside for the first breach, while $28 million is allocated for the second.

Customers impacted by the first breach may qualify for payments of up to $5,000. Those affected by the second breach could be eligible for up to $2,500. Some people fall into both groups, meaning they may qualify for compensation from both settlement pools. This is according to the settlement administrator’s website (where you can also file a claim).

Of course, final payouts will vary based on documented losses, the total number of claims filed, and some additional costs such as legal fees.

Don’t expect a huge payout – but it still matters



Let’s be real: while the headline numbers sound big, most people won’t receive the maximum amount. We’ve seen this play out before. When T-Mobile issued payments after its own data breach settlement, only a few customers received thousands of dollars, while most ended up with around $50 – and some got less than $10.

So no, filing a claim probably won’t change your life financially. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth doing.

What kind of payout would actually feel worth the effort to you?
Anything is fine, it’s the principle.
33.33%
$50 – $100.
0%
A few hundred dollars.
16.67%
Only if it’s over $1,000.
50%
I don’t expect much anyway.
0%
6 Votes

Why filing still counts


With just days left, this is the moment to act if you haven’t already. Data breaches usually aren’t the customer’s fault, yet customers are the ones dealing with the fallout. Filing a claim is one way to push back and hold companies accountable for failing to protect sensitive personal data.

Beyond the money, every successful settlement helps reinforce the idea that personal data has real value – and that losing it causes real harm. Over time, I believe that pressure leads to stronger regulations, better security practices, and more responsibility from companies that handle massive amounts of user data.

In the end, submitting a claim isn’t just about whatever check shows up later. It’s about making it clear that this kind of failure isn’t acceptable – and shouldn’t be treated as normal.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

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