iPhone SE 4 to be the final piece in Apple's OLED transition for iPhones

0comments
Apple
Over the last few months, buzz around the next-gen iPhone SE 4 has been picking up, signaling that Apple is hard at work on it. Earlier rumors hinted that this budget-friendly model would swap out its LCD (liquid crystal display) for a sleeker OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, and a recent report from Asia seems to back that up.

Apple to fully transition to OLED displays across all iPhones


Starting in 2025, Apple reportedly plans to make the switch to OLED displays across the board for all its iPhone models, phasing out LCDs entirely, according to media outlet Nikkei Asia. This shift means even the more affordable iPhone SE 4 model will get the upgrade to an OLED screen.

Moreover, this transition to OLED screens will push out two major Japanese suppliers, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, from Apple’s iPhone supply chain. Once dominant, with a 70% share in iPhone displays around a decade ago, these companies have recently been supplying LCDs only for the iPhone SE, as Apple’s premium models have already made the move to OLED.

Now, South Korean and Chinese manufacturers are leading the charge in OLED production. Reportedly, Apple has already started ordering OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE 4 from China’s BOE Technology Group and South Korea’s LG Display.

Samsung Electronics leads OLED supply for iPhones with nearly 50% market share, followed by LG Display at about 30%, and BOE at 20%. Meanwhile, JDI and Sharp are out of the game when it comes to mass-producing OLEDs for smartphones.

Currently, it is said that JDI is focusing on small OLED displays for gadgets like the Apple Watch and has pivoted toward LCDs for automotive uses, while Sharp is pulling back on its LCD operations.

Back in 2017, Apple made the jump to OLED screens with the iPhone X. Since then, OLEDs have gradually taken over in the company’s premium iPhone lineup, pushing LCD screens to the sidelines.



The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be quite the upgrade. Rumor has it that it will sport a design similar to the iPhone 14, complete with Face ID and a USB-C port. It might also feature the Action Button, introduced with the current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the iconic Home Button is reportedly getting the axe, making way for a sleek all-screen look. Expect the display to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches and the RAM to double from 4GB to 8GB, thanks to the demands of Apple Intelligence, the new suite of AI features debuting with iOS 18.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to drop next spring, between March and May. I know it might feel like a long wait, but with all the rumored upgrades, I think it could be worth holding out for – especially if you are an Apple fan looking for a budget-friendly option.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

