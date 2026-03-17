Google Calendar's update will make the app faster for travelers to use and it's about time!

Google Calendar, typical of the apps that are designed to be used every day by Android and iOS users, is constantly analyzed to see where changes can be made to make the app more useful. One way to make an app useful is to get rid of parts of the UI that slow down the process of using the app. Google attempts to do that often and is doing it again with the Google Calendar app.

Traveling between time zones can make it harder to use Google Calendar





One way the Google Calendar app slows you down is when you are traveling to a location that is in a different time zone. The app can detect when you have moved to a new time zone and then asks you to select the new time zone you want reflected in Google Calendar. The problem with this is that in order to change the time zone for the app, you have to scroll through a long list of potential time zones.





Do you like the new Google Calendar feature? Yes. The app should be faster to set up and use. No. It won't speed things up by that much. Vote 0 Votes





Do you know how many different time zones you have to scroll through on the Google Calendar app to find the right one? There are over 400 to choose from on the app. That is a lot of scrolling. But Google has created an improved time zone picker that will allow a user to type the name of the city or country he is standing in at the moment and the app will make the proper adjustments.





Whenever you need to set a time zone on the Google Calendar app, the updated picker should be there soon





Everywhere on the Google Calendar app where a time zone can be chosen, the improved Google Time Zone Picker will be found. That includes when the app is used to create or schedule a meeting, setting up the World Clock, and more. The feature is slowly being rolled out, and the new time zone picker should be available to many Android users who run the Google Calendar app.



Recommended For You

When it does rollout it will be available to customers of Google Workspace, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. When the update lands on your Android phone , the new time zone picker will be enabled by default. The new Google Time Zone Picker will be available on both the iOS and Android versions of the app.