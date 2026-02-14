Rumored clamshell foldable iPhone Flip could be here faster than you might think





Apple has reportedly tested a clamshell "flip" version of a foldable iPhone





According to a Weibo post from supply chain leaker Fixed Focus Digital , Apple has already tested a flip style foldable but has not yet decided whether it wants to move ahead and mass produce a clamshell iPhone. While the post doesn't say that Apple is officially going ahead with a clamshell iPhone, it does make it sound as though the tech giant does have its sights set on offering such a device.





An iPhone Flip would appeal to those who like to keep their phone hidden in a pocket until needed





While the iPhone Fold would appeal to those who want or need to carry a phone and a tablet everywhere they go, the iPhone Flip might attract consumers who prefer to keep their phones hidden deep inside a pocket until they need the device. Flipping open the clamshell would give the user a regular sized flagship phone display measuring 6.9 inches.



For the record, in 2025, for the fifth consecutive year, the Samsung Galaxy Flip was the top-selling foldable phone , which would seem to indicate that an iPhone Flip might outsell an iPhone Fold model. The iPhone Flip also might cost less than the iPhone Fold . Consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at about $1,400 compared to $900 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Pricing for the iPhone Fold is already rumored to be in the $2,000-$2,500 range.

Apple could give us our first look at the iPhone Fold during WWDC this June





iPhone Fold this year, and if the sales are good, start work on bringing the iPhone Flip to the marketplace. The tech giant has committed itself to releasing several specialty iPhone models this year, including the iPhone Fold , the so-called "lower-priced" iPhone Fold is expected to give the global foldable market a shot in the arm. Many analysts have said that once Apple releases a Apple could introduce thethis year, and if the sales are good, start work on bringing theto the marketplace. The tech giant has committed itself to releasing several specialty iPhone models this year, including the, the so-called "lower-priced" iPhone 17e , and the ultra-thin iPhone Air 2 . Theis expected to give the global foldable market a shot in the arm. Many analysts have said that once Apple releases a foldable iPhone , the foldable sector will no longer be considered niche.









The tech giant reportedly was holding out for a creaseless, or nearly creaseless display, and a durable glass that would survive the constant opening and closing of the phone. It is obvious that Apple seems to feel comfortable with both of these past roadblocks to introduce the iPhone Fold (or whatever the name of the device will be) later this year.





Still, Apple has not yet said a peep about releasing a foldable iPhone this year. The first we officially hear about such a model could be at WWDC 26 in June. That would give Apple three months to call out its hype squad to get consumers into a fever pitch for the iPhone Fold . And if things go well, it could be a simple case of rinse and repeat two years later for the iPhone Flip . By the time 2028 is over, the iPhone could be the dominant brand of foldable phones .