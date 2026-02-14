Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Rumored clamshell foldable iPhone Flip could be here faster than you might think

Apple seems ready to follow through on this year's iPhone Fold with the iPhone Flip.

Apple iPhone
Concept mockups of clamshell iPhone Flip.
We expect the first iPhone foldable to be unveiled this September. This device, dubbed the iPhone Fold by the media and fans, is a book style foldable that moves inward to close and outward to open. That would make it similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple was considering a clamshell style flip phone similar to of the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Apple has reportedly tested a clamshell "flip" version of a foldable iPhone


According to a Weibo post from supply chain leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple has already tested a flip style foldable but has not yet decided whether it wants to move ahead and mass produce a clamshell iPhone. While the post doesn't say that Apple is officially going ahead with a clamshell iPhone, it does make it sound as though the tech giant does have its sights set on offering such a device.

Which foldable iPhone would you buy?

It obviously would be too late for Apple to offer an iPhone Flip in 2026, so the earliest we could see such a device unveiled by Apple would be 2027. Having said that, a more honest appraisal would lead us to expect Apple to offer an iPhone Flip in 2028 or later. The iPhone Fold is designed to turn a 5.5-inch iPhone cover screen into a 7.8-inch iPad. Apple supposedly has worked with Samsung to create a tablet-sized foldable screen without a crease. All other foldable phones have a crease on their internal displays that can ruin the user's experience.

An iPhone Flip would appeal to those who like to keep their phone hidden in a pocket until needed


While the iPhone Fold would appeal to those who want or need to carry a phone and a tablet everywhere they go, the iPhone Flip might attract consumers who prefer to keep their phones hidden deep inside a pocket until they need the device. Flipping open the clamshell would give the user a regular sized flagship phone display measuring 6.9 inches.

For the record, in 2025, for the fifth consecutive year, the Samsung Galaxy Flip was the top-selling foldable phone, which would seem to indicate that an iPhone Flip might outsell an iPhone Fold model. The iPhone Flip also might cost less than the iPhone Fold. Consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at about $1,400 compared to $900 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Pricing for the iPhone Fold is already rumored to be in the $2,000-$2,500 range.

Apple could give us our first look at the iPhone Fold during WWDC this June


Apple could introduce the iPhone Fold this year, and if the sales are good, start work on bringing the iPhone Flip to the marketplace. The tech giant has committed itself to releasing several specialty iPhone models this year, including the iPhone Fold, the so-called "lower-priced" iPhone 17e, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air 2. The iPhone Fold is expected to give the global foldable market a shot in the arm. Many analysts have said that once Apple releases a foldable iPhone, the foldable sector will no longer be considered niche.

Concept render of the iPhone Flip in a person&amp;#039;s palm.
Concept render of a clamshell iPhone Flip. | Image by PhoneArena

The tech giant reportedly was holding out for a creaseless, or nearly creaseless display, and a durable glass that would survive the constant opening and closing of the phone. It is obvious that Apple seems to feel comfortable with both of these past roadblocks to introduce the iPhone Fold (or whatever the name of the device will be) later this year.

Still, Apple has not yet said a peep about releasing a foldable iPhone this year. The first we officially hear about such a model could be at WWDC 26 in June. That would give Apple three months to call out its hype squad to get consumers into a fever pitch for the iPhone Fold. And if things go well, it could be a simple case of rinse and repeat two years later for the iPhone Flip. By the time 2028 is over, the iPhone could be the dominant brand of foldable phones.

