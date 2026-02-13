Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Floating toolbar surfaces on Google Photos app

One of Google's most popular apps has upgraded the toolbar on the app and is now more than just a gallery of photos.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Software updates Apps Google
Google Photos icon on an Android phone display in portrait mode.
Google continues to play around with its apps like a mad scientist trying to make the perfect chemical compound. Between UI changes and Material 3 Expressive improvements, Google has been hard at work with apps like Google Photos and Google Messages being the subject of all this attention. The latest change to the Google Photos app adds a floating toolbar replacing the bar that is currently at the bottom of the app.

As is the case occasionally, the new-look debuts on the iOS version of the Google Photos app with the Android app getting the new look later. This has been confirmed on my phones, as the floating toolbar appears on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26.3, but it is not on the Google Photos app installed on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1. The toolbar contains options like Photos, Collections, and Create with the AI Mode icon in a separate container on the right.

Screenshot of Google Photo app on iOS with new floating toolbar.
The new look Pxel Launcher Google Search Bar. | Image by PhoneArena

With AI Mode, Google Photos makes the transition from a photo gallery app to one that understands conversations such as "Where did we go for dinner on my anniversary last year?" or "Show me the 5 best pictures from my birthday party last year." You can even ask, "Create a photo album of my pug's first year."

Recommended For You

Screenshot of Google Photo app on Android with previous toolbar.
Check out the previous look for the Google Photo toolbar on the bottom of the display. | Image by PhoneArea

The previous bottom bar on Google Photos comprised a solid white bar at the bottom of the screen with Photos, Collections, Create, and AI Mode in one box. The new-look divides this into two separate containers, one pill shaped with rounded edges and the other is a round ball. The latter contains the AI Mode icon.

Do you like the new look of the floating toolbar?

The floating toolbar stays on the screen at all times, unlike some floating toolbars that disappear when you scroll on the screen. Google says that "toolbars are used to display frequently used actions relevant to the current page." The floating toolbar and the AI Mode circle are placed off the bottom of the display, leaving some room for the user to figure out what content is underneath and behind the bar.

The floating toolbar is found in version 7.63 of the Google Photos app in iOS.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 6

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless