Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
The tablet is the ultimate choice if you need a device for both work and play.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A look at the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's vibrant display and quirky stylus. | Image by PhoneArena
Even though I included this Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra deal in my roundup of the top 3 Samsung deals this week, which I urge you to check out, I decided that a $200 discount on probably the best Android tablet on the market is absolutely worth its own post. Not because it makes the slate a budget delight, but because saving a huge chunk of cash on a powerhouse like Samsung’s top-of-the-line device is always an unmissable deal.
That said, to see the discount, you need to select the “No” option in the trade-in section. However, keep in mind you can save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in. So, I suggest checking how much you can save with a trade-in first before deciding which of the two routes to take.
I’d also advise bundling your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with the book cover keyboard, as Samsung lets you save 30% on it when bought together. This will basically replace your laptop, letting you enjoy the full convenience of tablet mode when you’re chilling and full laptop mode when it’s time to buckle down and start working.
That’s right, Samsung’s current flagship tablet is the ultimate choice if you’re after a versatile device for work that also lets you binge-watch the latest episodes of your favorite series in your downtime. Equipped with 12GB of RAM and a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, it handles demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch, making it perfect for heavy workflows or the pre-exam crunch. And with this much firepower, you’ll be able to run any game on the Google Play Store—you know, to wind down during your lunch break.
Once you finish your work or studies, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra turns into a top-tier entertainment device. Its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is the go-to standard for watching movies. Plus, it features a sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR support, meaning not only will the proportions of the picture be immersive, but the image itself will be breathtaking, letting you savor every second of hit TV shows like Fallout in stunning quality.
