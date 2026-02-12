Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse

A look at the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 's vibrant display and quirky stylus. | Image by PhoneArena

I’d also advise bundling yourwith the book cover keyboard, as Samsung lets you save 30% on it when bought together. This will basically replace your laptop, letting you enjoy the full convenience of tablet mode when you’re chilling and full laptop mode when it’s time to buckle down and start working.That’s right, Samsung’s current flagship tablet is the ultimate choice if you’re after a versatile device for work that also lets you binge-watch the latest episodes of your favorite series in your downtime. Equipped with 12GB of RAM and a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, it handles demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch, making it perfect for heavy workflows or the pre-exam crunch. And with this much firepower, you’ll be able to run any game on the Google Play Store—you know, to wind down during your lunch break.Once you finish your work or studies, theturns into a top-tier entertainment device. Its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is the go-to standard for watching movies. Plus, it features a sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR support, meaning not only will the proportions of the picture be immersive, but the image itself will be breathtaking, letting you savor every second of hit TV shows like Fallout in stunning quality.Now, add the fact that it ships with an S Pen in the box for even better productivity and seven years of software support, and our friend here becomes a no-brainer. So, act quickly and grab one for up to $600 off at Samsung today!