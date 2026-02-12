Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

The 6.3-inch powerhouse is still costlier than the impending mid-ranger, but its value for your money is undeniably impressive.

Google Pixel 10 Pro
As if the Pixel 10a didn't have a difficult enough job attracting attention ahead of its official announcement next week with basically the same design and specs as last year's Pixel 9a, this new Pixel 10 Pro deal makes it even harder to care about Google's fast-approaching budget-friendly handset.

On paper, it might not look like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10a share a lot of things in common, but while the two phones clearly don't have the same target audience, Amazon's $250 discount for the former could make the compact powerhouse appealing for many prospective buyers of the latter as well.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at $999 and up, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 Pro is obviously still considerably more expensive than the 6.3-inch Pixel 9a and the unreleased Pixel 10a (which is also virtually guaranteed to sport a 6.3-inch screen), but that's clearly for good reason.

While the Pixel 10a is expected to keep its predecessor's Google Tensor G4 processor unchanged, the Pixel 10 Pro packs a newer and faster G5. The 50 + 48 + 48MP triple camera system on the back of the 10 Pro is also much better than the 10a's rumored dual rear-facing snapper setup, not to mention the obviously superior build quality and undeniably prettier design of the higher-end (and costlier) device.

But perhaps I should compare the Pixel 10 Pro with a similarly priced handset from the competition as well to further highlight its amazing value. Let's take the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, for instance. With a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display in tow, an undoubtedly inferior 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera arrangement, and a modest 4,000mAh battery under the hood (compared to the Pixel 10 Pro's 4,870mAh cell), Samsung's "base" 2025 flagship normally starts at $800, very rarely scoring discounts of more than $80 or $100.

Clearly, the Pixel 10 Pro is a better choice, at least as long as Amazon's $250 price cut is valid. And yes, the phone has been available at even heftier discounts in the past, but not this year, and while my crystal ball is currently in the shop, something tells me those Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas promotions will not return anytime soon. So, yes, I think you should "settle" for saving 250 bucks on your preferred storage variant of one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2026.

