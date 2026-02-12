Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Pixel 10 Pro





On paper, it might not look like the Pixel 10a share a lot of things in common, but while the two phones clearly don't have the same target audience, Amazon's $250 discount for the former could make the compact powerhouse appealing for many prospective buyers of the latter as well. On paper, it might not look like the Pixel 10 Pro andshare a lot of things in common, but while the two phones clearly don't have the same target audience, Amazon's $250 discount for the former could make the compact powerhouse appealing for many prospective buyers of the latter as well.

While the Pixel 10a is expected to keep its predecessor's Google Tensor G4 processor unchanged, the Pixel 10 Pro packs a newer and faster G5. The 50 + 48 + 48MP triple camera system on the back of the 10 Pro is also much better than the 10a's rumored dual rear-facing snapper setup, not to mention the obviously superior build quality and undeniably prettier design of the higher-end (and costlier) device.



Pixel 10 Pro 's 4,870mAh cell), Samsung's "base" 2025 flagship normally starts at $800, very rarely scoring discounts of more than $80 or $100. But perhaps I should compare the Pixel 10 Pro with a similarly priced handset from the competition as well to further highlight its amazing value. Let's take the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 , for instance. With a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display in tow, an undoubtedly inferior 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera arrangement, and a modest 4,000mAh battery under the hood (compared to the's 4,870mAh cell), Samsung's "base" 2025 flagship normally starts at $800, very rarely scoring discounts of more than $80 or $100.





Pixel 10 Pro is a better choice, at least as long as Amazon's $250 price cut is valid. And yes, the phone has been available at even heftier discounts in the past, but not this year, and while my crystal ball is currently in the shop, something tells me those Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas promotions will not return anytime soon. So, yes, I think you should "settle" for saving 250 bucks on your preferred storage variant of one of the Clearly, theis a better choice, at least as long as Amazon's $250 price cut is valid. And yes, the phone has been available at even heftier discounts in the past, but not this year, and while my crystal ball is currently in the shop, something tells me those Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas promotions will not return anytime soon. So, yes, I think you should "settle" for saving 250 bucks on your preferred storage variant of one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2026.