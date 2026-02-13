Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Android 17.1 beta is out and includes a nifty change to a feature on the Pixel Launcher

After a brief delay, Google releases the first Beta release of Android 17.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Google Pixel
BugDroid stands on top of Android 17 desgnation on an Android screen.
Following a short delay, Google released Android 17 Beta 1 today. On Pixel handsets, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update. Even if the screen at first says that your Pixel is up-to-date, go through the process anyway. That is exactly what happened to me with my Pixel 6 Pro and the update still appeared. The size of the files came to 755 MB for my Pixel device.

Google planned to release Android 17 Beta 1 on Wednesday, but without saying why, it decided to hold off dropping Android 17 Beta 1 until today.

Without the release of an Android 17 Developer Preview, Google cuts straight to the chase and drops Android 17 Beta 1

 
Since there is no longer a Developer Preview, Google jumped straight to Android 17 Beta 1. That's because there is now a continuous Canary channel that hosts new features and APIs once they pass internal testing. This saves on time since the new features and APIs no longer have to wait for a quarterly release. Debuting on Canary allows more features to be polished, Beta ready, and closer to the final stage.

Recommended For You

Screenshot of Android 17 Beta 1 notification.
Google releases Android 17 Beta 1 after a two-day delay. | Image by PhoneArena

Android 17 will no longer allow developers to opt out of certain restrictions related to the app's orientation. For example, apps that used to be locked into portrait mode resulting in the use of ugly looking black bars on the left or right side of the app must not support landscape mode and windows for multitasking. These restrictions are not required for games. With Android 17 Beta 1, users of a camera app will be able to switch seamlessly between lenses (such as changing from ultrawide to telephoto) without experiencing minor freezes or "viewfinder skip."

Homescreen screenshot reveals new Pixel Launcher search bar in Android 17 Beta 1.
Google changes the look of the Pixel Launcher search bar in Android 17 Beta 1. | Image by PhoneArena

We also could see, in Android 17 Beta 1, a change in the way Android handles memory. By reducing the load on the CPU by as much as 10%, users might be able to consume less battery power while multitasking heavily.

Check out the new look Google Search bar in the Pixel Launcher


One new feature that you can see now, once you've installed the beta on your compatible Pixel, is the new look for the search bar on the Pixel Launcher. The new look is a little transparent and drops the ring around the pill shaped search tool that uses a vibrant color theme from your wallpaper. It is a slightly wider than the old Pixel Launcher search bar and includes shortcuts for AI Mode, voice search, and Google Lens. 

The Pixel Launcher search bar being replaced by the one that arrives on Android 17 Beta 1 was first spotted in Android 16 QPR2. Interestingly, the new look for the Pixel Launcher search bar gets rid of the separate container for the AI Mode shortcut. Most recent changes being made to Google's apps involve adding containers instead of removing them.

The color of the "G" logo in the Pixel Launcher's search bar also gets a change in Android 17 Beta 1. Previously the "G" logo used the bright red, yellow, green, and blue colors typically seen on the "G" logo. With the update, the "G" is filled with a solid shade or slight gradient based on the color theme of your wallpaper. The idea is to allow the shortcut icons to stand out against a phone's wallpaper.

What to do if you want to opt out of the Beta program without wiping your device.


If you don't like the new look, there is still a chance that Google plans to tweak it some more in Android 17 Beta 2. As for me, I like the new Pixel Launcher search bar, especially compared to the different versions that Google has tested over the last couple of years. The next update for Android 17 Beta testers will take place next month, according to Google. The stable version of the next Android build, codenamed "Cinnamon Bun," is expected to be released in June. 

If you want to exit the Beta program without being forced to wipe your device, you can head over to the Android Beta Program website and opt out of the Beta program. But if that is what you want to do, do not install Android 17 Beta 1. Instead, after opting out of the Beta Progam, wait for Google to release the stable version of Android 16 QPR3 and install it.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 6

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless