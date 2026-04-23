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Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Max vs 17 Pro Max image hints at biggest camera jump in years

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be one thick phone.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs 17 Pro Max camera design
iPhone 18 Pro renders | Image by Macworld
Last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max introduced a higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera, unifying the triple-sensor rear array at 48MP. While megapixel counts aren't expected to change this year, you can still count on the iPhone 18 Pro Max to take much better shots than the outgoing device.

Bigger is better



YouTuber Vadim Yuryev today shared an image of an iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit alongside an iPhone 17 Pro Max mockup. While the silhouette remains familiar, one difference stands out: the new model has a thicker camera plateau and bigger camera modules.

Per Yuryev, the 18 Pro Max's total thickness reaches 13.77mm, a noticeable jump from the 12.92mm of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Excluding the camera bump, the iPhone 18 Pro Max measures 11.54mm compared to the current 11.23mm.

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This suggests that the bulk of the added heft stems from the optics. While larger modules don't always guarantee larger sensors, they almost certainly point toward a more sophisticated optical stack. 

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera changes


The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have an upgraded imaging system with several improvements. 

For starters, the main camera is highly likely to have a variable aperture, meaning the physical opening that lets light through will be adjustable. This will give users greater control over the look of their images.

The device is also expected to feature a Samsung-made three-layer stacked image sensor, which will make the camera more responsive and improve image quality by reducing noise.

The telephoto lens may feature a wider aperture, letting more light enter the camera. This will improve low-light shots and allow for better background separation.

The phone is also rumored to feature a teleconverter, which will supposedly act as a magnifier to increase the focal length.

The flip side


While the physical changes to the iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera components will elevate photography, the added heft might make some wonder if the improvements are worth it.

In addition to being thicker, the phone is also going to weigh more, clocking in at 240 grams — 7 grams more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, judging by the lack of interest in the iPhone Air and the popularity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it's apparent that customers prioritize hardware quality over weight and ergonomics.

Which iPhone 18 Pro Max upgrade will be its biggest selling point?
2 Votes

A welcome change


For years, phone makers leaned heavily on computational photography. However, software has its limits, and the edge that superior hardware gives a device is undeniable.

From the variable aperture to the teleconverter, the iPhone will come with features that are either a first for Apple or for the smartphone market as a whole.

This can set it up for success. While the extent to which these components will influence photography remains to be seen, the curiosity factor might be enough on its own to carry Apple through another successful cycle as it frantically works to catch up to other manufacturers in AI.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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