Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Max vs 17 Pro Max image hints at biggest camera jump in years

iPhone 18 Pro Max

A welcome change

For years, phone makers leaned heavily on computational photography. However, software has its limits, and the edge that superior hardware gives a device is undeniable.From the variable aperture to the teleconverter, the iPhone will come with features that are either a first for Apple or for the smartphone market as a whole.This can set it up for success. While the extent to which these components will influence photography remains to be seen, the curiosity factor might be enough on its own to carry Apple through another successful cycle as it frantically works to catch up to other manufacturers in AI.