I used the iPhone 17 Pro every day: Here are the real battery life numbers

I took some notes about the battery life on the iPhone 17 Pro.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's been a few months since I switched to the iPhone 17 Pro as my daily driver, moving over from an iPhone Air, and one question kept coming up in my everyday use: how much better is the battery life, really?

On paper, Apple has been steadily increasing battery size in its smaller Pro iPhones over the past few years, and especially so in the last two years. 

Just take a look at the evolution, the change is significant:

ModelBattery sizeChange
iPhone 13 Pro3,095 mAh
iPhone 14 Pro3,200 mAh+3.4%
iPhone 15 Pro3,274 mAh+2.3%
iPhone 16 Pro3,582 mAh+9.4%
iPhone 17 Pro4,252 mAh US model with eSIM
3,988 mAh Global model*		+18.7% for US model
+11.3% for Global model
*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro model.

And if you compare the battery size on the iPhone 17 Pro to that of the iPhone 13 Pro, there's been a nearly 37% increase.

That sounds really impressive, but specs don't always translate directly to real-world improvements. So the real question is: does the larger battery actually mean better battery life in daily use?

Well, I started tracking my usage, and here is what I got:

Victor's iPhone 17 Pro Battery Diary:


DayDrainScreen time
Sunday100%5h 14m
Monday70%4h 16m
Tuesday75%4h 44m
Wednesday85%4h 20m
Thursday93%5h 30m
At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 52 battery cycles.

And here is a breakdown of my usage day by day. It's normal, everyday use — with way too much social media, and no lab tests or artificial scenarios. It's just how the iPhone 17 Pro behaves as a daily phone. Below, you can see which apps I used and which ones drained the most power.

Five days of my iPhone usage in numbers



Average Screen Time: What the numbers say


When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:

  • Average screen time per 100%: 5 hours and 20 minutes
  • Average screen time per 80%: 4 hours and 40 minutes
  • 40 minutes of screen time per 10% battery

In practice, that means the iPhone 17 Pro comfortably lasts a full day for my usage, with battery drain that scales predictably instead of dropping off a cliff in the afternoon.

How does this compare with your iPhone usage? Are you seeing similar numbers, or is your screen time different?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
