I used the iPhone 17 Pro every day: Here are the real battery life numbers





On paper, Apple has been steadily increasing battery size in its smaller Pro iPhones over the past few years, and especially so in the last two years.





Just take a look at the evolution, the change is significant:





*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro model.





iPhone 17 Pro to that of the And if you compare the battery size on thePro to that of the iPhone 13 Pro , there's been a nearly 37% increase.





That sounds really impressive, but specs don't always translate directly to real-world improvements. So the real question is: does the larger battery actually mean better battery life in daily use?



Well, I started tracking my usage, and here is what I got:





Victor's iPhone 17 Pro Battery Diary:





At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 52 battery cycles.





And here is a breakdown of my usage day by day. It's normal, everyday use — with way too much social media, and no lab tests or artificial scenarios. It's just how the iPhone 17 Pro behaves as a daily phone. Below, you can see which apps I used and which ones drained the most power.





Five days of my iPhone usage in numbers









Average Screen Time: What the numbers say





When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:





Average screen time per 100%: 5 hours and 20 minutes

Average screen time per 80%: 4 hours and 40 minutes

40 minutes of screen time per 10% battery





In practice, that means the iPhone 17 Pro comfortably lasts a full day for my usage, with battery drain that scales predictably instead of dropping off a cliff in the afternoon.





How does this compare with your iPhone usage? Are you seeing similar numbers, or is your screen time different?





