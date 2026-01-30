I used the iPhone 17 Pro every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
I took some notes about the battery life on the iPhone 17 Pro.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It's been a few months since I switched to the iPhone 17 Pro as my daily driver, moving over from an iPhone Air, and one question kept coming up in my everyday use: how much better is the battery life, really?
On paper, Apple has been steadily increasing battery size in its smaller Pro iPhones over the past few years, and especially so in the last two years.
Just take a look at the evolution, the change is significant:
*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro model.
|Model
|Battery size
|Change
|iPhone 13 Pro
|3,095 mAh
|iPhone 14 Pro
|3,200 mAh
|+3.4%
|iPhone 15 Pro
|3,274 mAh
|+2.3%
|iPhone 16 Pro
|3,582 mAh
|+9.4%
|iPhone 17 Pro
|4,252 mAh US model with eSIM
3,988 mAh Global model*
|+18.7% for US model
+11.3% for Global model
And if you compare the battery size on the iPhone 17 Pro to that of the iPhone 13 Pro, there's been a nearly 37% increase.
That sounds really impressive, but specs don't always translate directly to real-world improvements. So the real question is: does the larger battery actually mean better battery life in daily use?
Well, I started tracking my usage, and here is what I got:
Victor's iPhone 17 Pro Battery Diary:
At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 52 battery cycles.
|Day
|Drain
|Screen time
|Sunday
|100%
|5h 14m
|Monday
|70%
|4h 16m
|Tuesday
|75%
|4h 44m
|Wednesday
|85%
|4h 20m
|Thursday
|93%
|5h 30m
And here is a breakdown of my usage day by day. It's normal, everyday use — with way too much social media, and no lab tests or artificial scenarios. It's just how the iPhone 17 Pro behaves as a daily phone. Below, you can see which apps I used and which ones drained the most power.
Five days of my iPhone usage in numbers
Average Screen Time: What the numbers say
When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:
- Average screen time per 100%: 5 hours and 20 minutes
- Average screen time per 80%: 4 hours and 40 minutes
- 40 minutes of screen time per 10% battery
In practice, that means the iPhone 17 Pro comfortably lasts a full day for my usage, with battery drain that scales predictably instead of dropping off a cliff in the afternoon.
How does this compare with your iPhone usage? Are you seeing similar numbers, or is your screen time different?
