Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro

Bloomberg journalist iMore Last year's iPhone 13 range was not that big of an upgrade over its predecessor, but this year's iPhone 14 lineup could be much more exciting, suggests esteemedjournalist Mark Gurman (via).





Gurman reiterates many of the predictions we have heard before, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be massive upgrades over their predecessors and the new phones will have the same overall look as the outgoing models.





The journalist has corroborated reports that said the 5.4-inches mini model has been retired in favor of a 6.7-inches Max model . He also lends credence to rumors that said the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will carry over last year's A15 Bionic chip - which by the way is no slouch and has a clear lead over the chips that power the best Android phones of today - while the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the new A16 chip, which will reportedly be based on a more advanced 4nm manufacturing process which should make it faster and power efficient.





The Pros are also highly likely to feature a pill cutout for the Face ID biometric system and a hole cutout for the front camera, whereas the regular models will stick with the notch.





He has also backed up rumors that said the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new 48MP main sensor, and this apparently is the reason why their camera bump has gotten bigger. The 48MP wide-angle unit is said to be bigger than the 12MP camera it's replacing and the height of the lens has also increased by about 5 to 10 percent.





The entire lineup could also offer satellite connectivity, which would allow the phones to send messages and SOS alerts over satellite networks. Per an earlier report, all the models will get a new front camera which will be able to produce sharper and brighter images,





And lastly, Apple may introduce some new colors, including a new purple hue , which will change shades depending on the lighting.





The iPhone 14 series will likely be announced in September.