Top analyst reveals some key specs for upgraded iPhone 14 front camera





Per the analyst, all four phones in the lineup - the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max - will get an upgraded front camera with autofocus and f/1.9 aperture.





For comparison, the iPhone 13 series has fixed focus front snappers with an aperture of f/2.2.

How will a smaller f-number and autofocus benefit the iPhone 14 front camera?





Autofocus or AF is a feature that adjusts the camera focus automatically to ensure that the subject looks sharp. In contrast, with fixed or manual focus, it's your job to nail the focus.





As for the aperture, it's a hole in the camera that controls how much light comes through the lens and the aperture setting, the f-number, is a ratio that compares the focal length to the aperture diameter.





Simply put, the lower the f-number, the larger the hole. So a smaller f-number means more light will reach the sensor, which means images will come out brighter. A lower aperture also creates a nice depth of field.





Kuo also says that AF support and the lower f-number will result in a better shallow depth-of-field effect for front camera photos and portrait mode. AF will likely also boost the focus effect for FaceTime, video calls, and live streaming. These improvements could make the new phones the best selfie camera phones of 2022





According to earlier reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely to get a new 48MP sensor which would also enable 8K video recording. Due to the sensor being larger, these models are likely to have thicker camera bumps, as has been depicted by recently leaked images of dummy models





The Pros will also allegedly have pill and hole cutouts for the front camera and Face ID and will be powered by the faster and more efficient A16 Pro Bionic chip. These variants are also tipped to feature a faster Lightning port





The regular models will continue to feature the notch and may run on a slightly improved version of last year's A15 Bionic. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 series in September.