Apple iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy size-up visualizes the largest ever iPhone roster





An image is worth a thousand words, though, and leaker Quick Review Lab has posted the dummy units of the four 2022 iPhones next to each other for scale. The iPhones are labeled simply as the 6.7" iPhone 14, then the 6.7" iPhone 14 Pro, followed by the smaller 6.1" iPhone Pro, and last on the right is the 6.1" iPhone 14 which will probably be Apple's bestseller in the series.





For the first time in the iPhone's history we will have a cheaper big Max model for those who want the large screen, but not all the 14 Pro Max bells and whistles like the triple camera or the pill-shaped Face ID cutout and punch hole.





It will be interesting to see whether Apple will use the same battery size and display resolution on both 6.7-inchers as then we'd have a more affordable iPhone with the longest battery life in the form of the 14 Max, too, or whatever Apple chooses to name it.

