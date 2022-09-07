Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event





At the expense of sounding like a broken record, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the ones to look out for, considering only the premium models are tipped to get the more powerful A16 Bionic chip, new rear camera hardware, a fresh front design, and faster charging, whereas the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max/Plus will comparatively be minor updates and are likely to get more base RAM, an enhanced version of last year's chip, and some camera improvements.





The entire lineup may feature a better front camera and satellite connectivity.





MyDrivers We have seen plenty of renders and dummy units depicting the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and today, just hours before the official event, Chinese site, which has a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks, claims to have leaked a photo of the iPhone 14 Pro.





Bloomberg had previously said that at least some portion of the event will be prerecorded, and it looks like someone may have gotten their hands on a picture from a presentation in which CEO Tim Cook can allegedly be seen revealing the iPhone 14 Pro.









The picture appears to show the hotly-anticipated purple iPhone 14 Pro . We only get to see the front of the device and it appears to confirm rumors that the high-end models will do away with the notch and adopt a pill-shaped cutout and pinhole instead for housing the Face ID tech and front camera.





Apple is better at guarding the secrecy of its unreleased products than the makers of the best Android phones , so this leak should be taken with caution. After all, Tim Cook appears to be wearing the same outfit he wore last year for the iPhone 13 unveiling, and this seems to indicate that this is a forged picture.









In either case, with less than two hours to go before the Apple event, we won't have to wait long to find out if this rumor is genuine.