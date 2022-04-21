Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color

Now that we are fairly certain about what to expect from the Apple iPhone 14 series in terms of specs and design , it's time to divert our attention to a thing that has a large influence on buying decisions: color.





AppleTrack A now-deleted Weibo post that was viewed bysaid that both iPhone 14 and 14 Pro would be available in a purple hue. Six months after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple released purple versions of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. Similarly, the company unveiled new green variants of the iPhone 13 that was announced six months ago last month.





Many customers who had already bought their iPhones wished that Apple had introduced the new colors sooner. This time though, the Purple variant will likely be available at launch, and while there is no mention of what shade of purple it would be, the report mentions that the shade will change depending on the lighting, which sounds pretty cool, and could help Apple further cement its position as bestselling phone maker in key markets





Per another Weibo post , the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max will also be available in Midnight, Starlight, Sky Blue, and Red, while the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max will also come in Graphite, Silver, and Gold.





It also appears that the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a darker shade of purple than the regular models.





Although these rumors come from unverifiable sources, they have been backed up by ShrimpApplePro , who was the first to leak iPhone 14 Pro's new design.





Another thing that has been revealed is that the iPhone 14 series will feature a new flash design. The new flash has been described as "a small circle in a big circle," as opposed to the dual circle design seen on recent models. Whether the new flash will improve photography in any way is not known.





Previous reports have said that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be upgraded to a bigger, higher-resolution 48MP camera and the entire lineup could get an improved front camera with autofocus and f/1.9 aperture which should help them churn out sharper, brighter images.





The Pro models are also highly likely to ditch the iconic notch for pill and hole cutouts and might be powered by the faster and more energy-efficient A16 Bionic chip, while the regular variants will continue to feature the same design and may be powered by a comparatively less powerful chipset.