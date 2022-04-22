Why renders of the iPhone 14 Pro show more rounded corners than the iPhone 13 Pro

Based on renders produced by designer Ian Zelbo, the iPhone 14 Pro could have rounder corners than the iPhone 13 Pro. This design change would take place in order to accommodate the larger rear camera system expected to surface on the handset. Zelbo did his homework by analyzing CAD renders and dimensions and studying images of production molds for accessories.





The "to-scale" iPhone 14 Pro render created by Zelbo appears to have the same radii as the iPhone 13 Pro. The rounder iPhone 14 Pro corner might have something to do with the new 48MP camera sensor backing the wide lens on the iPhone 14 Pro units. The sensor is 57% larger than the one used on the current iPhone 13 Pro models.





According to MacRumors , another possible reason for the more rounded corners on the iPhone 14 Pro could be a change to the handset's display which replaces the True Depth Camera. The notch on the model is expected to be replaced with a centered pill-shaped front-facing cutout combined with a hole punch. Switching to that setup will allow Apple to reduce the size of the bezels by 20%.





The reduction in the size of the bezels might have been accompanied in years past with the roar of approval from Apple fans. But this year such a change might have forced Apple to round off the corners of the iPhone 14 Pro. By the way, the iPhone 14 does not feature the same rounded corners which indicates that the different corners could be another differentiator between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.





With the removal of the iPhone mini series this year, we expect to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Since the screen sizes of the non-Pro and Pro models will be the same (for example, the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both have a 6.7-inch display) Apple will have to rely on other differences to give consumers an incentive to spend the additional money on the Pro model and differences in design could be one of these incentives.



