Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup





Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech giant's confirmation of that potentially make-or-break detail (as well as everything else), JP Morgan analysts are still trying to crack the case (slightly) ahead of time to claim bragging rights over all the other insiders and industry pundits who've tackled this... delicate matter in one form or another lately.

The Pro and Pro Max could be the only iPhone 14 models to get a price hike





Because it's practically impossible to keep up with and remember every single iPhone 14 pricing rumor circulated in the last few weeks (let alone months), these are (in a nutshell) the three main theories formulated by (more or less reliable) analysts and tipsters prior to today:





Higher prices across the board for the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max compared to the 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max;

Same exact prices as last year for all three variants;

Cheaper "regular" model, slightly costlier Pro and Pro Max devices.





And just in case you didn't find all that confusing enough, here's what JP Morgan is predicting right now in short ( via AppleInsider ):





Unchanged prices for the "lower-end" iPhone 14 and 14 Max, higher prices for the super-premium 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.



While the iPhone 14 Max tidbit is... probably wrong seeing as how there's no iPhone 13 Max to compare the impending non-Pro giant with, the rest of today's rumored pricing info actually makes a great deal of sense if you think about it.





Whether or not the vanilla iPhone 14 will get a raw power upgrade over its predecessor, a price hike could have a serious negative impact on the mass appeal of a very familiar-looking handset with unchanged screen refresh rate technology, two rear-facing cameras, and at best, a small battery capacity boost in tow.





The redesigned iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max , meanwhile, can't possibly retain the starting prices of their predecessors with important upgrades pretty much across the board and considering the current global economic climate.





Unfortunately, JP Morgan is not ready to forecast just how much costlier these powerhouses will be compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max . Finally, the iPhone 14 Max ( or Plus ) remains a big question mark from this standpoint. After all, the 6.7-inch colossus can't simply match the $699 price tag of the diminutive iPhone 13 mini it's technically set to replace, now, can it?

"Discretionary" wearables purchases might soon decline





In case you have no idea what any of that means, don't worry, we're here to explain. Analysts basically think financially struggling consumers in a "tough macro economy" are much more likely to "pull back" their spending by skipping Apple 's next-gen Watches than its next-gen iPhones.









Naturally, that could hurt the company's "Wearables" division far more than its main smartphone business, which would be pretty ironic given that there are at least three new smartwatches slated for an official announcement alongside the four aforementioned iPhones tomorrow, September 7





There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets.