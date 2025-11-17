Improved iPad Pro M5 deal brings the 11-inch variant to a new best price
Amazon just made the iPad Pro M5 a bit more affordable with this tempting price cut.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Pro M5 even harder to resist. How? By dropping an improved bargain on the 11-inch model, of course. In case you missed it, the model was down to about $945 at Amazon two weeks ago. Now, you can get the 256GB variant for less than $930 — that’s $71 off its original price.As Black Friday draws near, Amazon is making the
And yes — we know that’s still a high asking price, but there’s no denying this tablet brings a lot to the table. For one thing, this is the most powerful Apple tablet money can buy.
In our iPad Pro M5 review, we’ve posted CPU and GPU performance tests, so you can see just how much horsepower you’re getting at your fingertips. Not a fan of looking at raw numbers? Here’s the essence: this device won’t slow down under heavy (and we mean heavy!) workloads, let alone stutter with daily tasks.
But that’s not the only truly amazing thing about this premium device. The display is another highlight. It’s absolutely superb — bright enough for comfortable outdoor viewing. It offers stunningly crisp resolution and gorgeous, vivid colors. The screen itself uses Tandem OLED technology with ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate). As Apple fans probably know, all other iPadOS slates have LCD screens that cap at 60Hz, so the Pro is indeed a standout on the display front.
And with the latest iPadOS 26 on deck, you get Liquid Glass, vastly improved Stage Manager, and various other features that make your experience as premium as it gets. Factor in the decent battery life and high-end design, and you’ve got one of the best tablets money can buy.
Will this tablet get any cheaper once Black Friday deals kick off? We can’t know — but this $71 discount could definitely vanish before November 20. So, if this improved Amazon offer sounds good enough to you, act fast and save right away!
