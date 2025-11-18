The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) gets a sweet discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
It's just perfect for shoppers who want fast performance without overspending.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air with an M3 chip might be just what you’ve been looking for.Looking for a powerful iPad but don’t want to overspend on the latest M5-powered Pro model? Well, we think the 11-inch
The iPad Air is just the perfect choice if you’re after a high-end tablet but don’t want to splurge huge amounts of cash. Its M3 chip may have been available for a while, but as proper Apple silicon, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it relevant to this day. So, while it can’t compete with the company’s all-new flashy M5 chip, it’s still among the most powerful SoCs on the market. This means you get blazing-fast flagship-level performance for the price of a mid-range tablet.
Nonetheless, the 11-inch screen on board still offers pleasant visuals, featuring a 2360 x 1640 resolution. And while it may be capped at 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, you quickly adapt to the standard display frequency, and you shouldn’t have any issues with visibility indoors.
So, should you get the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip while it’s on sale for $99? We think you should, especially if you’re after a performance-oriented tablet and don’t demand rocking an OLED display. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal today.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed $99 off the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, bringing it below $500. This offer currently applies only to the Space Gray option, and since we can’t say how long it’ll stay up for grabs, we encourage you not to hesitate and save with this deal while you can.
The iPad Air is just the perfect choice if you’re after a high-end tablet but don’t want to splurge huge amounts of cash. Its M3 chip may have been available for a while, but as proper Apple silicon, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it relevant to this day. So, while it can’t compete with the company’s all-new flashy M5 chip, it’s still among the most powerful SoCs on the market. This means you get blazing-fast flagship-level performance for the price of a mid-range tablet.
That said, this isn’t a premium device, which means Apple had to make some compromises in order to deliver fast performance at such an aggressive price. And sadly, the compromise is the choice of an LCD display instead of an OLED panel, meaning you miss out on those deep blacks and high contrast OLED screens are famous for.
Nonetheless, the 11-inch screen on board still offers pleasant visuals, featuring a 2360 x 1640 resolution. And while it may be capped at 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, you quickly adapt to the standard display frequency, and you shouldn’t have any issues with visibility indoors.
So, should you get the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip while it’s on sale for $99? We think you should, especially if you’re after a performance-oriented tablet and don’t demand rocking an OLED display. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal today.
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: