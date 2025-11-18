Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) gets a sweet discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

It's just perfect for shoppers who want fast performance without overspending.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding an iPad Air (M3).
       View now at Amazon  
Looking for a powerful iPad but don’t want to overspend on the latest M5-powered Pro model? Well, we think the 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip might be just what you’ve been looking for.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed $99 off the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, bringing it below $500. This offer currently applies only to the Space Gray option, and since we can’t say how long it’ll stay up for grabs, we encourage you not to hesitate and save with this deal while you can.

Save $99 on the 11-inch 128GB Pad Air (M3) in Space Gray!

$99 off (17%)
Act fast and get the 128GB version of the 11-inch iPad (M3) in Space Gray for just under $500. That's a whole $99 off its usual price of about $600. The tablet delivers fast performance and is a top choice if you want a powerful tablet but don't want to spend extra on the Pro models. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


The iPad Air is just the perfect choice if you’re after a high-end tablet but don’t want to splurge huge amounts of cash. Its M3 chip may have been available for a while, but as proper Apple silicon, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it relevant to this day. So, while it can’t compete with the company’s all-new flashy M5 chip, it’s still among the most powerful SoCs on the market. This means you get blazing-fast flagship-level performance for the price of a mid-range tablet.

That said, this isn’t a premium device, which means Apple had to make some compromises in order to deliver fast performance at such an aggressive price. And sadly, the compromise is the choice of an LCD display instead of an OLED panel, meaning you miss out on those deep blacks and high contrast OLED screens are famous for.

Nonetheless, the 11-inch screen on board still offers pleasant visuals, featuring a 2360 x 1640 resolution. And while it may be capped at 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, you quickly adapt to the standard display frequency, and you shouldn’t have any issues with visibility indoors.

So, should you get the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip while it’s on sale for $99? We think you should, especially if you’re after a performance-oriented tablet and don’t demand rocking an OLED display. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, save with this deal today.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless