The 11-inch iPad Air M2 gets a stunning $400 price cut in this 1TB variant
Amazon is making the buffed-up 1TB iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch display and cellular support way more accessible with this promo.
Apple tech rarely receives huge discounts, but right now, Amazon is offering the impressive iPad Air M2 with a whopping 1TB of storage and cellular support for a massive 32% off. That takes a chainsaw to the original ~$1,250 price, landing the 11-inch model at ~$850.
Granted, that's still a steep asking price, and this isn't the latest iPad Air model. But hey—we haven't seen a jaw-dropping $400 price cut on this model before, so it's a promo you might want to check out. Just a note: this incredible discount only applies to the Purple variant.
Although we've got a newer iPad Air M3, the 2024-released tablet still packs a punch. Its M2 processor is solid enough to breeze through heavy multitasking and demanding apps without any hiccups. That's right—performance is spot-on here. Interested in benchmarks? Check out our iPad Air M2 review to see how this bad boy performs.
For creatives, the Cupertino-based tech giant equipped its M2-powered iPad Air with Pencil Pro support. Offering haptic feedback and other extras, the Pencil Pro makes sketching, illustrating, and editing feel more tactile and intuitive. Sure, not every user needs this feature, but it's nice to have it. Just know you'll need to purchase the stylus separately.
At the end of the day, the iPad Air M2 remains one of the best iPads on the market. And with this generous $400 price cut on the ultra-buffed-up 1TB variant with cellular support, it's all the more exciting.
If you're OK with getting less storage but still have cellular support on your iPad Air M2, consider the 128GB variant. The base storage configuration in Space Gray is going for $150 off its original asking price of ~$750 right now, landing it just under the $600 mark.
What about display quality? Well, Apple reserves the so-called ProMotion displays for its iPad Pro line, so you don't get an ultra-smooth 120Hz touchscreen here. Still, the iPad Air M2's 11-inch Liquid Retina screen offers crisp resolution and beautiful visuals despite the rather modest 60Hz refresh rate.
