iOS 26 is fixing one of Apple Wallet's most annoying tricks, but there's a catch

Earlier this summer, Apple annoyed iPhone users with advertising with Wallet push notifications. The Cupertino tech company sent an ad for a ticket offer for F1 The Movie to a lot of iPhone users, and let's say, not everyone was thrilled about it.





Right now, there's no way to disable such notifications without turning off all Wallet notifications. And the Apple Wallet app is pretty crucial: housing the Apple Pay cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, ID cards, and more, for many people. So disabling its notifications altogether is far from ideal.

Will you turn off Wallet ads when iOS 26 drops? Yep, I don't want any. Maybe, if they become too many. No, I don't care. Wait… Wallet has ads? Yep, I don't want any. 60.87% Maybe, if they become too many. 13.04% No, I don't care. 4.35% Wait… Wallet has ads? 21.74%

