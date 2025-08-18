$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

New feature in iOS 26 Beta 7 alerts you when your iPhone's performance drops to extend battery life

Apple's Adaptive Power feature uses more subtle methods to extend the battery life.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
Infographic showing features of iOS 26
Apple pushed out iOS 26 Beta 7 today, a week after it dropped the second release of Beta 6. With the end of August and the start of September within sight, we are coming closer to the launch of the stable version of iOS 26. If you have been installing the iOS 26 Beta updates, you should know that by going to Settings > General > Software Update, you will receive the notification that the latest Beta version is here. Follow the directions to install it.

Apple turns down the volume on Liquid Glass again


We've seen Apple play with the intensity of the Liquid Glass UI throughout the Beta process. This time, for Beta 7, it feels as though Apple has lowered the intensity of the Liquid Glass, making it a little more translucent and less transparent. With one or two Beta releases left before the stable version of iOS 26 is released by Apple in September, it will be interesting to see what the final version of Liquid Glass will look like.

Apple releases iOS 26 Beta 7. | Image credit-PhoneArena - New feature in iOS 26 Beta 7 alerts you when your iPhone&#039;s performance drops to extend battery life
Apple releases iOS 26 Beta 7. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you go to Settings > Battery > Power Mode, you'll see a new toggle for Adaptive Power Notifications. The Adaptive Power feature, when toggled on, makes small adjustments to the brightness of the display and also allows some activities in the background to take longer to extend the iPhone's battery life. It will also enable Low Power Mode when the battery life on the iPhone drops to 20%. Apple's goal was to come up with a setting that could extend battery life while making changes that are more subtle than the ones you notice when the Low Power Mode is on. 

Which Beta version had Liquid Glass the way you want it?

Vote View Result

Low Power Mode turns 5G off on most devices except for large downloads and video streaming. The Always on-display is disabled, auto-lock defaults to 30 seconds, and iPhone models with a ProMotion display are dropped to a 60Hz refresh rate. Temporarily paused are background app refresh, automatic downloads, and iCloud Photos syncing. Some visual effects are turned off, and some tasks may take longer to complete. To enable Low Power Mode and Adaptive Power, go to Settings > Battery > Power Mode.

The Adaptive Power and Adaptive Power Notifications are found in the iOS 26 Beta on iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence, which suggests that the feature uses AI. The phones that support Apple Intelligence, Adaptive Power, and Adaptive Power Notifications include:

Blood Oxygen readings get support in iOS 26 Beta 7 and watchOS 27 Beta 7


Also, iOS 26 Beta 7 and watchOS 27 Beta 7 support the new blood oxygen feature. This tool measures the percentage of Oxygen your red blood cells carry from your lungs throughout your body. Known as your SPO2 levels, a healthy person will typically have a reading between 95% and 100%. After a patent infringement battle with Masimo, Apple Watch models with the blood oxygen tool were hit with an Exclusion Order preventing these timepieces from being shipped into the U.S.

Recommended Stories
The latest iOS 26 Beta includes a notification that alerts you when your phone&#039;s performance is reduced to extend battery life. | Image credit-PhoneArena - New feature in iOS 26 Beta 7 alerts you when your iPhone&#039;s performance drops to extend battery life
The latest iOS 26 Beta includes a notification that alerts you when your phone's performance is reduced to extend battery life. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Apple has developed a workaround that will show the blood oxygen reading of the Apple Watch owner in the Health app on the iPhone instead of on the watch display. The Apple Watch models that had the blood oxygen feature disabled until recently include the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

At this stage, it doesn't make sense to join the iOS 26 Beta program to install the few Beta releases remaining. Many iPhone users who have put up with the Beta software since June are looking forward to rejoining the stable iOS platform, which they will be able to do once Apple releases the stable version of iOS 26 next month. Except for a couple of days when incoming phone calls didn't ring, the iOS 26 betas have been fairly uneventful for me and they did give me the opportunity to experience the changes that most iPhone users will see for the first time within weeks.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 10

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless