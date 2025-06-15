Check out the iOS 26 feature that will extend your iPhone's battery life
Apple adds a new feature to the iPhone in iOS 26 that will give you some extra battery life.
One of the most useful new features to come with iOS 26 is the Adaptive Power toggle found in compatible iPhone models by going to Settings > Battery > Power Mode. By turning Adaptive Power on, your iPhone will make small adjustments to its performance in order to extend the device's battery life. To do this, the display brightness is lowered slightly, and some activities will run slower. Low Power Mode, which reduces background activities like downloads and mail fetch until the battery is fully charged, will turn on with 20% battery life remaining.
Apple had been rumored to be developing an AI-based battery optimization feature for iOS 26. Keeping Adaptive Power enabled at all times should allow iPhone users to enjoy some extended battery life. Unless you install the iOS 26 beta, you'll have to wait for the stable version of iOS 26 to be released in September to enjoy it. Right now, to have the Adaptive Power toggle on your iPhone, you'll have to be running the iOS 26 Developer Beta.
In iOS 26 iPhone reveals charging time left to get to 80% and 100% and whether you are using an unusual amount of battery life. | Image credit-PhoneArena
There are other big features for the iPhone battery added to iOS 26. As we previously told you, when charging the iPhone with iOS 26 installed, you will be able to see how long it will take in minutes to get your battery life back to the 80% mark and fully charged at 100% This will work for both wired and wireless charging. For example, with my iPhone 15 Pro Max having 32% of its battery life remaining, it will take me 38 minutes to bring that to 80% and an hour and 56 minutes to fully recharge the device.
The iPhone will also compare how much battery life you have remaining and compare it to the battery life you had at similar times on other days. For example, under the Daily Usage heading, my iPhone 15 Pro Max said "You're using a similar amount of battery today as you usually do by 1:00 AM."
The estimated time to a full charge is a feature that we've seen on our Pixel handsets throughout the years. For example, with my Pixel 6 Pro showing 43% of its battery life remaining, when I plugged it in and went to Settings > Battery, underneath the illustrative slider showing how much battery life I had remaining, the phone said it would be fully charged in one hour and twenty-four minutes. The iPhone might give you more information and with the new Adaptive Power, you're getting a little extra time to enjoy an unplugged life.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed: