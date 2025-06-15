Check out the iOS 26 feature that will extend your iPhone's battery life

Settings > Battery > Power Mode . By turning Adaptive Power on, your iPhone will make small adjustments to its performance in order to extend the device's battery life. To do this, the display brightness is lowered slightly, and some activities will run slower. Low Power Mode, which reduces background activities like downloads and mail fetch until the battery is fully charged, will turn on with 20% battery life remaining. One of the most useful new features to come with iOS 26 is the Adaptive Power toggle found in compatible iPhone models by going to. By turning Adaptive Power on, your iPhone will make small adjustments to its performance in order to extend the device's battery life. To do this, the display brightness is lowered slightly, and some activities will run slower. Low Power Mode, which reduces background activities like downloads and mail fetch until the battery is fully charged, will turn on with 20% battery life remaining.





Apple had been rumored to be developing an AI-based battery optimization feature for iOS 26 . Keeping Adaptive Power enabled at all times should allow iPhone users to enjoy some extended battery life. Unless you install the iOS 26 beta, you'll have to wait for the stable version of iOS 26 to be released in September to enjoy it. Right now, to have the Adaptive Power toggle on your iPhone, you'll have to be running the iOS 26 Developer Beta.









iOS 26 installed, you will be able to see how long it will take in minutes to get your battery life back to the 80% mark and fully charged at 100% This will work for both wired and wireless charging. For example, with my There are other big features for the iPhone battery added to iOS 26 . As we previously told you, when charging the iPhone withinstalled, you will be able to see how long it will take in minutes to get your battery life back to the 80% mark and fully charged at 100% This will work for both wired and wireless charging. For example, with my iPhone 15 Pro Max having 32% of its battery life remaining, it will take me 38 minutes to bring that to 80% and an hour and 56 minutes to fully recharge the device.

The iPhone will also compare how much battery life you have remaining and compare it to the battery life you had at similar times on other days. For example, under the Daily Usage heading, my iPhone 15 Pro Max said "You're using a similar amount of battery today as you usually do by 1:00 AM."



