Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Apple will disable pulse oximeter on new Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches if court rules against it

Apple Wearables
Apple will disable pulse oximeter on new Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches if court rules against it
If it receives an unfavorable ruling in an appeals court decision expected as soon as today, Apple will disable the pulse oximeter on newly sold Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 units to get around the International Trade Commission's (ITC) Exclusion Order. The order originally forced Apple to pull the affected watches from online and physical Apple Stores in the U.S. Apple is currently able to sell the timepieces thanks to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit which placed a temporary hold on the Exclusion Order.

Lasy January, an ITC judge ruled that Apple infringed on one Masimo patent out of five that the company claimed Apple infringed on when it included its pulse oximeter on certain Apple Watch models. After the president refused to veto the ITC's Exclusion Order last month, Apple was forced to take action.

Apple is waiting to hear from the appeals court which is expected to rule on whether Apple can continue to sell the affected models until it has exhausted the appeals process. That ruling could be made as soon as today. What we did learn this morning is that the redesign submitted by Apple to U.S. Customs merely consisted of Apple disabling the pulse oximeter which led Masimo to issue this statement earlier today (via 9to5Mac):

"On Friday, January 12, the Exclusion Order Enforcement Branch (EOE) of U.S. Customs and Border Protection decided that Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope of the remedial orders in the ITC Investigation underlying Apple’s appeal.

The pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch - Apple will disable pulse oximeter on new Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches if court rules against it
The pulse oximeter on the Apple Watch

In Apple’s request under 19 C.F.R. Part 177 (in a portion it did not identify as confidential), Apple explained 'that its Redesigned Watch Products definitively (i) do not contain pulse oximetry functionality…' Because Apple has maintained that certain information in the EOE proceeding is confidential, Masimo does not provide a copy of the decision with this letter. Currently, no public version of the decision exists."

Apple can continue to sell the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 until the appeals court makes its ruling which, as we already noted, could come today. If the court rules that the Exclusion Order remains on hold until Apple has completed the appeals process, you will see no change to how things stand at the moment and the affected timepieces will still be available in the U.S.

Should the appeals court rule that the Exclusion Order remains in place while Apple continues to appeal the original ruling, the tech giant will have to sell new units without the pulse oximeter feature or license the patent from Masimo. It should be noted that those who already own Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Ultra Watch 2 units will be able to use the pulse oximeter on their watches. If Apple does disable the feature, it will only affect newly purchased units.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

The Apple Watch Series 9 scores a super-rare and super-huge $185 discount in a premium model
The Apple Watch Series 9 scores a super-rare and super-huge $185 discount in a premium model
Vote now: What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?
Vote now: What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now
Amazon has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants on sale at their highest discounts yet
Amazon has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants on sale at their highest discounts yet
OnePlus 12 Hands-on: return to "Flagship Killer" form
OnePlus 12 Hands-on: return to "Flagship Killer" form
iPhone 15 Pro Max to maintain lead, outselling all other iPhone models in early 2024
iPhone 15 Pro Max to maintain lead, outselling all other iPhone models in early 2024
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless