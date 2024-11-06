Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

iOS 18.2 Beta's new battery feature could help you plan your next charge

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
A person holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max in his hands and smiling.
iOS 18 is adding loads of pretty cool features to supported iPhones, and more features are upcoming with future updates like iOS 18.2. iOS 18.2 is now in its second developer beta, and alongside Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and a new Mail app, Apple has also been prepping a nice battery-focused feature: the ability to show you how long it will take to charge your iPhone.

The feature is not yet enabled, but it was discovered by the folks at 9to5Mac in the iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 code. There's a new framework dubbed "BatteryIntelligence", which would calculate the estimated time to recharge the phone. The calculation will likely be based on the amount of energy being received by the phone.

Reportedly, you will also have the option to receive a notification with an estimate of how long it will take for the charge to reach 80%.

Keep in mind this feature is still under development and it's not finished yet. It may be ready for a future beta of iOS 18.2, or a later update. macOS already has a similar feature for MacBooks in the Battery menu.


iOS 18 has already brought new features related to battery health. For example, users can limit the iPhone's maximum charge to 80, 85, 90, or 95% in order to preserve the battery's lifespan (iPhone 15 models or later). iOS also shows when an iPhone has been charged with a slow charger.

iOS 18.2 is expected to bring many Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, ChatGPT integration, and Visual Intelligence on supported models. The update is expected to be released to the public in December.

I really like this battery feature that Apple is working on and I do hope it makes it in time to arrive with iOS 18.2. It would be really helpful to know how much time you need to get your iPhone charged, especially if you have only a set amount of time for charging at a given moment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless