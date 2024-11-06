iOS 18.2 Beta's new battery feature could help you plan your next charge
iOS 18 is adding loads of pretty cool features to supported iPhones, and more features are upcoming with future updates like iOS 18.2. iOS 18.2 is now in its second developer beta, and alongside Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, and a new Mail app, Apple has also been prepping a nice battery-focused feature: the ability to show you how long it will take to charge your iPhone.
Reportedly, you will also have the option to receive a notification with an estimate of how long it will take for the charge to reach 80%.
iOS 18 has already brought new features related to battery health. For example, users can limit the iPhone's maximum charge to 80, 85, 90, or 95% in order to preserve the battery's lifespan (iPhone 15 models or later). iOS also shows when an iPhone has been charged with a slow charger.
I really like this battery feature that Apple is working on and I do hope it makes it in time to arrive with iOS 18.2. It would be really helpful to know how much time you need to get your iPhone charged, especially if you have only a set amount of time for charging at a given moment.
The feature is not yet enabled, but it was discovered by the folks at 9to5Mac in the iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 code. There's a new framework dubbed "BatteryIntelligence", which would calculate the estimated time to recharge the phone. The calculation will likely be based on the amount of energy being received by the phone.
Keep in mind this feature is still under development and it's not finished yet. It may be ready for a future beta of iOS 18.2, or a later update. macOS already has a similar feature for MacBooks in the Battery menu.
iOS 18.2 will be quite the useful update. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
iOS 18.2 is expected to bring many Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji, Image Playgrounds, ChatGPT integration, and Visual Intelligence on supported models. The update is expected to be released to the public in December.
