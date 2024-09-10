Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
iOS 18 hints that next-gen AirPods Pro might listen to your heart

Apple has just launched its new AirPods 4, which is breaking new ground by introducing Active Noise Cancellation in an open-ear design. Not to be left behind, the tech giant has also given the AirPods Pro a boost, registering the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device with the FCC. However, it seems Apple isn’t stopping there, as it is rumored to be cooking up even more health-focused features for its Pro earbuds.

iOS 18 beta reveals plans for wireless earbuds with heart rate sensors


Just recently, Apple dropped the release candidate version of iOS 18, opening it up for everyone to try. Thanks to it, a new report reveals an intriguing tidbit: the operating system has a line of code that hints at wireless earbuds featuring a heart rate sensor – something Apple hasn’t officially unveiled yet.

The string in question comes from a part of the operating system that handles the setup for Apple’s wireless headphones and earbuds. It says the user needs to wear both earbuds during workouts to track and send their heart rate to Apple Health.

The report also suggests that the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 won't be the only earbuds getting this new health sensor. Apple reportedly plans to include the same heart-rate sensor in the next version of Powerbeats Pro, which is expected to launch in 2025.

Previous rumors have already hinted that Apple is developing a range of health-focused features for the next generation of AirPods Pro, set to be unveiled in 2025. So, basically, the iOS 18.0 release candidate backs up these claims, suggesting that exciting health upgrades are on the way.

On top of the new heart rate sensor, there is buzz that Apple plans to add sensors to the AirPods Pro 3 to measure body temperature through the ear canal. This approach could provide more accurate readings than the wrist-based measurements typically done by devices like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models.



I think adding more health features to the AirPods Pro is a smart play by Apple. Here is why: with the standard AirPods 4 inching closer to the specs and features of the current AirPods Pro 2, it makes sense for Apple to pump up the Pro models with extra perks. This way, the distinction between the two becomes clearer, and Apple can justify the higher price tag of the Pro versions to customers.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

