You can now use AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device





AirPods Pro 2 are now a hearing aid

Well, register the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device with the FCC, of course! That's right, the AirPods Pro will be approved as a hearing aid by the FCC this fall, and Apple will send a software update to unlock the feature.





Leveraging the power of AI, Apple will set apart noises from speech, emphasizing what you'd want to absorb if you are hard of hearing.









Apple will soon push an update announcing a hearing test availability for the AirPods Pro, after which they will be able to take over as a personalized over-the-counter hearing aid for up to moderate hearing loss.





The certified hearing test that is coming to iOS 18 and AirPods Pro 2 will take about 5 minutes and will make you hear a system of tones with different frequencies to determine where to slot you on the hearing loss scale.





As usual, Apple has developed the AirPods Pro hearing aid feature with the help of clinical studies that examine a massive amount of real-world data, like it did when it introduced the ECG function on the Apple Watch, so it will probably work even better than advertised, negating the discomfort of carrying two types of hearing devices with you.





