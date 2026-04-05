Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
A recent claim about Apple deliberately sabotaging its competitors is nonsense, or so claims an insider with ties to the supply chain.
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A recent claim alleged that Apple was making a grand play to capture market share. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple might be sabotaging its competitors and trying to ensure massive market share gains in the coming few years by doing so, or so one semiconductor expert claimed. However, an insider connected with the supply chain has come out and declared this rumor — which has been going viral on Chinese social media — pure “nonsense”.
An expert recently claimed that Apple was sabotaging competitors by deliberately buying up all available memory at sky-high prices. Given the current memory shortage across the tech industry, this would mean pricing out most competitors and making it impossible for them to manufacture their own products.
The allegation claimed that in doing so, Apple was hoping to stop most competitors from being able to compete at all. With the mid-range iPhone 17e and the excellent new budget MacBook Neo, the company would have been able to snatch away market share in large quantities even in regions with lower purchasing power.
In a post (translated source) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, a renowned insider with ties to the supply chain said that the claim was nonsense. The news about Apple potentially buying up all of the memory supply has been going viral on Weibo but insider Instant Digital says that it has no legs to stand on.
Simply put, Apple cannot buy up all of the memory supply. The claim that it is doing so might be a misinterpretation of the fact that the company agreed to buy memory from Samsung and SK Hynix at ridiculous prices just so it wouldn’t slow down mass production by engaging in negotiations.
The thing is, both insiders are renowned in their respective fields. Jukan — the semiconductor expert who made the claim about Apple in the first place — usually brings attention to important upcoming events in the tech industry months before they take place.
On the other hand, Instant Digital is known for bringing us accurate leaks months before the launch of popular smartphones. Either one of them could be right, or perhaps both of them are to an extent. It’s very difficult to say for now which of the two knows more about the situation at this point in time.
Apple’s sabotage
An expert recently claimed that Apple was sabotaging competitors by deliberately buying up all available memory at sky-high prices. Given the current memory shortage across the tech industry, this would mean pricing out most competitors and making it impossible for them to manufacture their own products.
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A play for more market share
Apple has been making its lower-end products much better as of late. | Image by PhoneArena
The allegation claimed that in doing so, Apple was hoping to stop most competitors from being able to compete at all. With the mid-range iPhone 17e and the excellent new budget MacBook Neo, the company would have been able to snatch away market share in large quantities even in regions with lower purchasing power.
“Nonsense” says insider
In a post (translated source) on Chinese social media platform Weibo, a renowned insider with ties to the supply chain said that the claim was nonsense. The news about Apple potentially buying up all of the memory supply has been going viral on Weibo but insider Instant Digital says that it has no legs to stand on.
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Would buying up memory help Apple in any way?
Simply put, Apple cannot buy up all of the memory supply. The claim that it is doing so might be a misinterpretation of the fact that the company agreed to buy memory from Samsung and SK Hynix at ridiculous prices just so it wouldn’t slow down mass production by engaging in negotiations.
Some posters also argued that Apple wouldn’t do such a thing, though that is debatable.
Difficult to know who to trust here
The thing is, both insiders are renowned in their respective fields. Jukan — the semiconductor expert who made the claim about Apple in the first place — usually brings attention to important upcoming events in the tech industry months before they take place.
On the other hand, Instant Digital is known for bringing us accurate leaks months before the launch of popular smartphones. Either one of them could be right, or perhaps both of them are to an extent. It’s very difficult to say for now which of the two knows more about the situation at this point in time.
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