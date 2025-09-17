Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos

Apple’s new phones are showing a critical camera issue days before their official release.

Apple Camera iPhone
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos
Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models.

Black boxes show up in photos taken with some of the new iPhones


While reviewing the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max, CNN Underscored’s Henry Casey noticed an odd issue with the camera. About one of every 10 photos he took during a TV on the Radio concert had black boxes and white squiggles.

Apparently, the bug was caused by the big LED board that was behind the band during the show. Photos taken at other times didn’t have similar issues. An Apple spokesperson confirmed that the LED board was the issue in a statement sent to CNN Underscored.

[This is] something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera
Apple, September 2025

Apple will release a fix



Apple’s statement also says the company has a fix for the problem and plans to release it in an upcoming software update. There’s no word when that update will be released, but it better be soon.

Would you reconsider buying an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 because of the glitch?

Vote View Result


Both affected devices, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17, are set to launch this Friday, September 19. Apple may resort to a minor update, so the issue doesn’t affect more people, but that’s only a guess.

Apple should react quickly


I wouldn’t be too worried by this bug because it appears to affect only some photos taken in a very specific environment. However, if Apple doesn’t release a fix soon, it might affect enough people to turn into a bigger issue. After all, Apple loves boasting about how many photos are taken with iPhones every day, so even a rare bug can lead to a large volume of glitchy pictures.

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos

