New bombshell report details big increase in battery size for one new iPhone 16 model





So far, we have heard various reports about their battery life, but none as exciting as this latest one. China-based leaker Instant Digital (who has over 1.4 million followers on microblog Weibo) suggests Apple will surprise us with a big increase in battery life to one specific model in the lineup: the iPhone 16 Pro





While other models will also benefit from a bigger battery, it seems that the smaller 16 Pro model will get the biggest upgrade.





iPhone 16 Pro is now said to get a 3,577mAh battery, which is 9% larger. The current 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3,274mAh battery, while the new and larger, 6.3-inch is now said to get a 3,577mAh battery, which is 9% larger.





The new iPhone 16 Pro Max model is projected to come with a 4,676mAh battery, an increase of nearly 6% compared to the current 15 Pro Max version.

Here are the expected changes for both Pro models:





If you are following the iPhone 16 saga, you might remember that back in April, a couple of reports surfaced on social media suggesting the iPhone 16 Pro would get a 3,355mAh battery instead, a much smaller figure than what we have now. So these new numbers are a pleasant surprise indeed.





The rumored battery size for the iPhone 16 Pro Max was the same in the April report, as in this latest one.





Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are said to use a new stacked battery tech with higher energy density and longer life.









Not just that, the new Pro iPhones are said to get faster wired and wireless charging . They could support 40W wired charge speeds (up from 25W currently) and 20W wireless speeds (up from 15W currently).



It's still too early to know whether we can trust this source and this latest news. We will be keeping an open eye for other reports reacting to this, but if true, this shapes up to be a great year for iPhone battery life.





As for the non-Pro versions – the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus – there is no new info today.





If nothing is changed, here is what previous reports predicted about those models:





If all of this comes true, Apple might make the gap between the Pro and the regular models much bigger, especially between the Pro Max and Plus models.





Which new iPhone 16 model are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.



