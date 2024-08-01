These iPhone 16 Pro dummy units show us the expected color options for the upcoming model





iPhone 16 shared the camera bump with the two lenses, the module on the iPhone 16 will contain only the cameras and the flash will be flush with the rear panel off to the right of the two cameras and the module. Apple is making this move because the vertical mounting allows the user to shoot spatial images and video that will appear in 3D when viewed via the Vision Pro spatial computer. Everywhere else the images and videos show up in 2D.













iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger displays this year with the iPhone 16 Pro sporting a 6.3-inch OLED panel up from the traditional 6.1 inches. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch OLED screen up from the 6.7-inch display found on other Pro Max models. While the iPhone 15 Pro series was the first since 2018's iPhone XS line not to feature a Gold color option, some believe that the Rose color option will be the titanium version of gold.





The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be powered by the 3nm A18 Pro and this year we expect both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to be equipped with the Tetraprism zoom periscope lens delivering 5x optical zoom. Speaking of the rear cameras, unlike the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, there is no need for Apple to rearrange the position of the cameras on the upcoming Pro models.






