Three sources can't be wrong: iPhone 14 event has a date set in stone

Apple usually reveals new iPhones during the first half of September, either on the first or second Tuesday of the month. The company apparently doesn't like a long weekend precede an announcement event, and this suggests we rule out September 6 as a date for the iPhone 14 event as this year Labor Day is on September 5 in America.









Bloomberg journalist It looks like those rumors were spot on as esteemedjournalist Mark Gurman has today said the iPhone 14 series will likely be unveiled on September 7. He also corroborated the rumored September 16 release date.





The report reiterates the rumors we have heard before, such as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini will be replaced with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max model, marking the first time Apple releases a standard model with such a big display.





The Pro line is highly likely to have a pill-shaped hole for Face ID components and a hole cutout for the front camera for more screen real estate. The Pro models will also probably gain a new 48MP main camera and will be powered by the new A16 chip. The regular models will be incremental upgrades. We can also expect improved video recording and longer battery life.









The iPhone 14 range will be accompanied by three smartwatch models, including the Series 8 and a sturdier Pro model that will be targeted at athletes and these variants could come with a body-temperature sensor and features for women’s health, and a budget SE watch with a faster chip.





The event will be pre-recorded and Apple began preparations for it more than a week ago. The company will also release the final versions of The event will be pre-recorded and Apple began preparations for it more than a week ago. The company will also release the final versions of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 in September.





Apple is also expected to have an event later in the year to announce a new entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic and USB-C port and M2-fueled iPad Pros, as well as new Macs.