iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apps

These iOS 14 widget apps have already been installed on 15% of US iPhones since iOS 14 launch

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 20, 2020, 2:16 AM
These iOS 14 widget apps have already been installed on 15% of US iPhones since iOS 14 launch
iOS 14 has brought to iPhone users a lot of customization tools, widgets, and other freedom to customize their phone that Android users have been having for quite a while. With the peak of the iOS 14 widgets usage, more iPhone users are focusing on customizing their phones to the best of their needs. 9to5Mac reports about a new research publication from Sensor Tower that details the most popular widgets for iOS 14 have now reached 15% of iPhones in the US.

Widgetsmith, Color Widgets, Photo Widget: Simple, WidgetBox, and Photo Widget are the five most popular home-screen custom widget apps for iOS 14. According to the Sensor Tower report, these five widget apps have collectively been installed on 13 million iPhones in the States. The peak of the downloads was in the week of iOS 14’s public release, between September 16 and September 21. The downloads of those widget apps reached 3.8 million on September 21.



Globally, the five apps have collectively reached an estimated 45 million installs to date.

Alongside those five widget apps, apps that provide home-screen replacement icons, such as Brass, App Icons, Icon Changer +, ScreenKit, and Icon Themer have collectively reached 1.8 million installs in US iPhones.

This report shows iPhone users are interested in customizing their iPhones, adding useful shortcuts or widgets to their home screen. This gives the possibility for developers to come up with innovative ways to approach home-screen widgets and their functionality, and therefore offer more useful features to iOS 14.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Get a Galaxy S20 5G series or Galaxy Note20 5G series phone for up to $750 off at Best Buy
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
New report calls for groundbreaking technology debut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
5G iPhone 12 line suffers from a serious screen defect; Apple plans a software update
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless