iPadOS 26: dismantling the iPad experience while looking good

Apple kept the wrong thing - why is Stage Manager still here?

An ode to the homescreen









You will find yourself using the dock more regularly. Maybe it’s a good time to arrange your favorite apps in there, maybe even clear up your homescreen entirely. Put all your favorite widgets on home, all the apps you need in the dock, pray for the best results.



In the end of the day — it’ll probably be fine. We learned to work with Slide Over and Split View for so many years. This new system may actually turn out for the better.



What, you thought there really was an ode here? Fine… here it is:



O homescreen, familiar visage,

how simple it was to traverse you.

A swipe, a tap — my apps appeared,

my world in neat little rows.

One day you’re here, the next you are gone,

Now a wallpaper, cold and blank.

Apple says “Use the Dock”

So I obey, rearrange, and adjust.

Quietly I’ll miss your steady grid,

My chosen order, your glow.

Fare thee well, as you are now obsolete

And the chaos of “Recent apps” ever so bleak. You will find yourself using the dock more regularly. Maybe it’s a good time to arrange your favorite apps in there, maybe even clear up your homescreen entirely. Put all your favorite widgets on home, all the apps you need in the dock, pray for the best results.In the end of the day — it’ll probably be fine. We learned to work with Slide Over and Split View for so many years. This new system may actually turn out for the better.What, you thought there really was an ode here? Fine… here it is:









the latest iPadOS 26.2 betas show that Apple is experimenting with returning the "old" way of accessing Split View. That's good news, let's hope it's not a nerfed version of it, like what happened with Slide Over:Slide Over died with iPadOS 26, only to return with the 26.1 update. It’s just that it’s much more hampered right now.To get an app to Slide Over — tap and hold on the traffic light dots, then choose Enter Slide Over. This app will always stay afloat on the side of the screen. You can swipe it out when you don’t need it, swipe it back in when you do.So yes, it’s perfect for things like your work chat, for example. But you can only have one single app in Slide Over — the stacking option and separate carousel is gone. And, again, it takes too many taps and fiddling where before you just had to drag an app to the right side of the screen. We are evolving! Just… backwards.Many people liked and used Slide Over and Split View. Not many were in love with Stage Manager. The thing is clunky, has a steeper learning curve than an extraction shooter, and at the end of the day doesn’t give you back a value in workflow proportional to the amount of effort you put into trying to keep it tidy.Again, on paper — not such a bad idea. Stage Manager takes the approach of having multiple - gasp - stages to work in. One screen with a few of your chat apps in windows, one screen with your web research and notes, one screen with your tasks, reminders, and such.The issue is how we get there. When you are looking at a certain stage and open an app from the dock, said app will auto-create a new stage, instead of automatically being added to your current one. You have to — you guessed it — hold, drag, and drop an app within the stage.Then, when trying to manipulate your stages in the side dock, you will find you can’t do much with them.For example, you can not toss an app from your current stage to another stage. You can not use the overview to drag an app from one stage to another. And you can’t drag an app from the bottom dock to the stages overview. You can only pull an app in your current, active stage and that’s it.Youhave multiple instances of one app in different stages, but only if said app supports the “New window” feature — meaning mostly the stock iPadOS apps. But even then, that means you can’t have one version of Safari, with the exact same webpage and browsing history, in multiple stages. Which kind of half-defeats the purpose of trying to multi-task in this manner in the first place.Unless Apple changes course, you will need to get out of the habit of having your favorite apps on your homescreen. The way it used to work before — when you swipe an active app away so you could go into Split View, you’d be presented with your familiar homescreen, so you’d be able to quickly choose what you needed.Now, if you try to get into split-view the old-fashioned way, you will be met with a wallpaper, but not your homescreen app arrangement.Only when you are already in multi-window, with windows open, you can swipe in from the bottom center — the windows will temporarily clear off to the sides and let you pick another app to stack from your homescreen.