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Huawei reportedly making two Pura phones as foldable iPhone enters production stages

Huawei and Samsung want to be ahead of the curve in case Apple's unorthodox take on foldable phones catches on.

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Huawei Pura X
The Huawei Pura X is a very different foldable phone. | Image by Huawei
The foldable iPhone has begun entering production stages with the wide-folding flagship expected to launch later this year, either alongside the iPhone 18 Pro or slightly after. As the phone is somewhat inspired by the design of the Huawei Pura X, it only makes sense for the Chinese manufacturer to work on a new Pura phone similar to Apple’s foldable in return.

Two new Pura models


According to a report (translated source), Huawei isn’t just making a Pura X2 (tentative name) but also a new foldable that will be more like the upcoming foldable iPhone. The Pura X is a much wider foldable but its design clearly indicates that it is supposed to be unfolded vertically to be used upright.

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Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone — according to leaked designs and reports — is designed to unfold horizontally, taking on the shape of an iPad. Huawei is planning on releasing two Pura phones: a successor to the original Pura X and a foldable that is designed to be unfolded like Apple’s foldable. If I had to guess, the biggest difference will just be about where the front camera is placed.

The report unfortunately makes no mention of what, if any, hardware upgrades can be expected for the Huawei Pura X2. However, it does reveal that the new Pura model will be available in bright new colors like orange and purple, while the foldable iPhone is only expected in black and white for its release.

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Which upcoming wide-folding phone are you looking forward to?
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Huawei isn’t the first to mimic Apple




The originality of the foldable iPhone’s design can be debated, but Apple’s foray into the foldable segment has definitely sent other manufacturers into a frenzy. Samsung, for example, is working on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Huawei, as explained above, is employing a similar strategy with its two new Pura phones. Samsung and Huawei want to be ahead of the curve in case Apple’s unorthodox take on foldable flagships catches on.

The foldable market is evolving rapidly


Only a handful of years ago, foldable phones still didn’t feel like a great deal for the price, especially with durability concerns and the very visible display creases. Now, with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Honor Magic V6, and the Oppo Find N6, we’re almost spoiled for choice.

And we’re going to be spoiled even further when we also start seeing wide-folding phones start hitting store shelves. That’s before we even consider the fact that Samsung might be using its fantastic new crease-free foldable display on the Fold 8 and the Wide Fold.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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