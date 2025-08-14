No one saw this coming: is your next Android flagship going to charge slower?!
The Honor Magic 8 series might go down to 90W from 100W charging speeds.
Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Those who want to get a taste of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 – what many expect to be the top-shelf chipset for the 2025/2026 season – are patiently waiting for the Honor Magic 8 series.
While Honor's upcoming flagships will undoubtedly excel on fronts like performance, camera, build quality and others, there's a possibility that the new devices might be inferior to their predecessors in one key area: charging speeds.
Now, a difference of just 10W is not that crucial, if we're talking about the 90W–100W ballpark. But it surely seems odd that a newer phone can't offer what its predecessor could. Of course, these are some early findings and the rumored 90W could be reserved for the Magic 8 and the potential Honor Magic 8 mini that we've told you about.
As you may've noticed, there's a growing trend in the Chinese smartphone market – flagship models with slightly smaller screens. The Magic 8 mini is said to arrive with a 6.3-inch display – smaller than the 6.58-inch standard model and 6.7-inch Pro, though still far from the truly compact phones of the past. The "mini" label here is relative, as Chinese flagships tend to be quite large, making anything under 6.5 inches feel small by comparison.
The above is based on the details from a couple of devices that have passed the important 3C certification with model numbers BKQ-AN00 and BKQ-AN80 – these are believed to be the Honor Magic 8 and the Honor Magic 8 Pro.
China's 3C certification, short for China Compulsory Certification, is a mandatory approval system that mobile phones and other electronic products must pass before they can be sold in China. For smartphones, it verifies that the device meets national safety, quality, and electromagnetic compatibility standards, ensuring it is safe for consumers to use and compliant with local regulations.
Interestingly enough, none other than the well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has insisted that the two aforementioned flagships will arrive with charging speeds of 90W – but the Magic 7 Pro offers 100W wired speeds (and 80W wireless charging speeds: respect!):
Image source – Weibo, machine translated
While full specifications are not yet known, early leaks suggest the Magic 8 mini will run on MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 processor, while the Pro model may debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, set for release in September. Camera rumors for the Magic 8 Pro point to a high-end triple setup, including a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 200 MP periscope telephoto, hinting at a strong focus on imaging performance.
