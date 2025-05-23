Honor might be planning something smaller for its next flagship lineup
A more compact Magic 8 mini is rumored to launch alongside the larger models later this year.
Up Next:
Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The wave of flagship phones with smaller screens (well, smaller by Chinese flagship standards) is gaining momentum. We've already seen the Oppo Find X8s, vivo X200 Pro mini and OnePlus 13T join the party – and now it looks like Honor is getting ready to jump in with its upcoming Magic 8 series.
According to a recent report, Honor's next flagship lineup – likely arriving in Q3 this year – will include three models: the Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 mini. That last one is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, which is definitely more compact compared to the 6.58-inch screen on the regular model and the 6.7-inch panel on the Pro. Hence the "mini" label.
The upcoming Magic 8 series is set to include three models. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Now, for many, 6.3 inches doesn't exactly scream "small." Honestly, I wouldn't call it small, either. Phones like the iPhone 13 mini (5.4") or the Zenfone 10 (5.9") were true minis in my book – but those types of compact phones are basically extinct now.
Sure, Apple and Samsung still offer somewhat smaller models like the iPhone 16 with its 6.1-inch screen or the Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch display, but they don't market them as mini. So why do Chinese brands do it? Simple – their standard models are usually massive. When your sibling device has a 6.82-inch display like the OnePlus 13, a 6.3-inch screen starts to look "mini" in comparison, right?
As for the specs, there is not a ton of info yet. But it is rumored that the Magic 8 mini will be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chip. Meanwhile, the Magic 8 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, which is set to arrive earlier this year than usual.
That early chip launch could also push Honor's timeline up. For reference, the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro were both announced in late October and launched in November. But since Qualcomm will reveal the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in late September, the Magic 8 lineup could show up earlier than its predecessors.
And when it comes to cameras, the Magic 8 Pro might pack some serious hardware: a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main snapper, 50 MP ultra-wide and a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. Sounds like it is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse.
Things that are NOT allowed: