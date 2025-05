Honor might be planning something smaller for its next flagship lineup

The wave of flagship phones with smaller screens (well, smaller by Chinese flagship standards) is gaining momentum. We've already seen the Oppo Find X8s, vivo X200 Pro mini and OnePlus 13T join the party – and now it looks like Honor is getting ready to jump in with its upcoming Magic 8 series.According to a recent report , Honor's next flagship lineup – likely arriving in Q3 this year – will include three models: the Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 mini. That last one is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, which is definitely more compact compared to the 6.58-inch screen on the regular model and the 6.7-inch panel on the Pro. Hence the "mini" label.