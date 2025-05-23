Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Honor might be planning something smaller for its next flagship lineup

A more compact Magic 8 mini is rumored to launch alongside the larger models later this year.

Honor Magic 7 pro laying on a flat surface.
Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The wave of flagship phones with smaller screens (well, smaller by Chinese flagship standards) is gaining momentum. We've already seen the Oppo Find X8s, vivo X200 Pro mini and OnePlus 13T join the party – and now it looks like Honor is getting ready to jump in with its upcoming Magic 8 series.

According to a recent report, Honor's next flagship lineup – likely arriving in Q3 this year – will include three models: the Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 mini. That last one is said to feature a 6.3-inch display, which is definitely more compact compared to the 6.58-inch screen on the regular model and the 6.7-inch panel on the Pro. Hence the "mini" label.



Now, for many, 6.3 inches doesn't exactly scream "small." Honestly, I wouldn't call it small, either. Phones like the iPhone 13 mini (5.4") or the Zenfone 10 (5.9") were true minis in my book – but those types of compact phones are basically extinct now.

Sure, Apple and Samsung still offer somewhat smaller models like the iPhone 16 with its 6.1-inch screen or the Galaxy S25 with a 6.2-inch display, but they don't market them as mini. So why do Chinese brands do it? Simple – their standard models are usually massive. When your sibling device has a 6.82-inch display like the OnePlus 13, a 6.3-inch screen starts to look "mini" in comparison, right?

As for the specs, there is not a ton of info yet. But it is rumored that the Magic 8 mini will be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chip. Meanwhile, the Magic 8 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, which is set to arrive earlier this year than usual.

That early chip launch could also push Honor's timeline up. For reference, the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro were both announced in late October and launched in November. But since Qualcomm will reveal the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in late September, the Magic 8 lineup could show up earlier than its predecessors.

And when it comes to cameras, the Magic 8 Pro might pack some serious hardware: a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main snapper, 50 MP ultra-wide and a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. Sounds like it is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
