Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Hired hackers just got caught stealing iCloud backups, and here's how to avoid being next

They also planted spyware on Android phones disguised as popular apps.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Android iPhone
iPhone with Lock Symbol
Phone security is a growing concern in 2026. | Image by franckinjapan/Unsplash
Your iPhone's biggest security threat in 2026 isn't some futuristic hack. It's a fake login page that looks exactly like Apple's, and hired hackers are counting on you not noticing the difference.

Hackers used fake Apple pages to break into iCloud backups


Three cybersecurity organizations recently pulled back the curtain on a years-long hacking campaign targeting journalists, activists, and officials across the Middle East, North Africa, and potentially the US and UK. A new report traces the operation back to a hack-for-hire group with ties to an Indian surveillance company.

Recommended For You
The technique was surprisingly low-tech, though. Attackers built fake Apple login pages to steal Apple ID credentials, giving them full access to victims' iCloud backups: photos, messages, contacts, everything. Researchers found nearly 1,500 fake web addresses impersonating iCloud, FaceTime, and Apple sign-in pages.


Android users weren't safe either


On the Android side, attackers used spyware called ProSpy, disguised as popular apps like Signal, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Once installed, ProSpy could quietly monitor messages, access the microphone and camera, and track the device.

Recommended For You
No fancy exploits, no million-dollar spyware tools. Just convincing fake pages and phony apps that prey on a moment of inattention, and that's what makes this so unsettling.

What's your go-to move when you get a suspicious text or email asking you to log in?
2 Votes

Why this matters to every phone owner


While this campaign focused on high-profile targets, the playbook trickles down to everyday scams fast. Hack-for-hire groups are reportedly cheaper than commercial spyware, meaning outsourced hacking like this is only becoming more common. We've covered similar phishing threats before, and they keep working because people keep falling for them.

It should be noted that this exposes something people don't like hearing: iCloud's encryption and Apple's privacy marketing don't protect you if you type your password into a fake page. The weakest link in your phone's security has always been you. Turn on two-factor authentication for your Apple ID and Google account if you haven't, and never click login links from unexpected texts or emails.

Fake login pages remain the most dangerous weapon against your phone


I'll be honest, it's frustrating that we're still having this conversation in 2026. Apple and Google have poured billions into device security, yet a well-crafted fake webpage remains the most effective attack out there. Don't panic, but stay skeptical. If an unexpected message asks for your login info, treat it as suspicious, because your phone is only as secure as your ability to spot a fake.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?