Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Serious warning to all iPhone users as cyberattacks seek to lock them out of their devices

By
1comment
Serious warning to all iPhone users as cyberattacks seek to lock them out of their devices
A new report published today states that the 1.46 billion active iPhone users worldwide are facing a cyberattack aimed at their Apple ID. The attackers use a phishing campaign sending emails and texts designed to look as though they were sent by Apple. These fake emails and SMS messages try to get the victim to click on a link to read an important notice about iCloud. Security firm Symantec discovered this month that the links lead to fake websites that demand recipients reveal their Apple ID number. Note that the fake website features a Captcha to make it look like a real site.

This demand might be couched with phrases that make it appear urgent that this information must be turned over which is absolutely false. Apple suggests that iPhone owners add two-factor authorization (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to their Apple ID. To access your Apple account with 2FA, a user will receive an SMS message with a special one-time six-digit code that must be punched in to access your Apple account.

Make sure to enable two-factor authentication for Apple ID|Image credit-PhoneArena - Serious warning to all iPhone users as cyberattacks seek to lock them out of their devices
Make sure to enable two-factor authentication for Apple ID|Image credit-PhoneArena

Once the bad actors change your Apple ID and password, they can lock you out of your iPhone, open your banking and financial apps, change the passwords, and drain your assets in the blink of an eye. With the two-factor authorization, you still should be able to lock out the attackers so they can't change the password to your Apple ID.

To enable two-factor authorization (2FA) for your Apple ID on the iPhone, go to Settings > [Your name] > Sign-in & Security. Tap Turn On Two-Factor Authorization and then Continue. Enter a trusted phone number (the number that will be used to send you the 2FA six-digit codes) and then tap Next. A code will then be sent to your trusted phone number.

Security firm Symantec said that it released its warning on July 2nd. The company said, "These credentials are highly valued, providing control over devices, access to personal and financial information, and potential revenue through unauthorized purchases. Additionally, Apple's strong brand reputation makes users more susceptible to trusting deceptive communications that appear to be from Apple, further enhancing the attractiveness of these targets to cyber criminals."

If you get an email or text from Apple, make sure not to click on any links. And don't forget to use the aforementioned directions to add 2FA to your Apple ID.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless