Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Here’s how much iPhone Air battery replacements and repairs will cost you

Apple has released the prices for the iPhone 17 and both 17 Pro models as well.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Here’s how much iPhone Air battery replacements and repairs will cost you
One of the pleasant surprises during the iPhone 17 announcement was that Apple didn’t raise the prices of its new phones. The company has updated the repair and service page on its website, and apparently, fixing them will also cost the same as last year.

The iPhone Air battery replacement is priced like it’s a Pro phone


If you were wondering whether the iPhone Air should be treated as another iPhone 17 Pro model or as the lost sibling of the vanilla iPhone 17, Apple’s repair pricing may confuse you even more. The out-of-warranty replacement of the iPhone Air battery will cost you $119, which is the same price as for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Replacing the iPhone 17 battery is cheaper, and it will set you back $99.

On the other hand, if you want to fix a damaged rear camera of an iPhone Air or iPhone 17, you’ll have to pay $169. The same repair is much more expensive for both Pro models and it’ll cost $249.

Here’s a full breakdown of how much each out-of-warranty repair would cost you:

iPhone AiriPhone 17iPhone 17 ProiPhone 17 Pro Max
Cracked screen$329$329$329$379
Back glass damage$159$159$159$159
Cracked screen and back glass damage$419$419$419$469
Battery$129$99$129$129
Rear camera$169$169$249$249
Other$699$599$749$799

AppleCare sounds like a good deal



While Apple didn’t raise the out-of-warranty repair prices this year, they’re still hefty. That makes AppleCare+ sound like a very good deal, especially if you’re prone to damaging your precious new device. 

AppleCare+ itself costs $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for the iPhone 17 or $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year) for both 17 Pro models and the Air. However, with it, you get your battery replaced for free, as long as its health has dropped below 80%. The rest of the repairs cost from $29 to $99, which is incomparable to the out-of-warranty prices.

Taking care of your phone is important


People usually think about the cost of a smartphone only in terms of its selling price. Apple’s repair pricing is a good reminder that maintenance is also part of the costs. As we keep our devices longer, accounting for the cost of potential damage repairs or a new battery becomes crucial. With that in mind, I’d think twice before using my new phone without heavy protection and an extra warranty.

Recommended Stories

Here’s how much iPhone Air battery replacements and repairs will cost you

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless