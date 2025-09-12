Here’s how much iPhone Air battery replacements and repairs will cost you
Apple has released the prices for the iPhone 17 and both 17 Pro models as well.
One of the pleasant surprises during the iPhone 17 announcement was that Apple didn’t raise the prices of its new phones. The company has updated the repair and service page on its website, and apparently, fixing them will also cost the same as last year.
The iPhone Air battery replacement is priced like it’s a Pro phone
If you were wondering whether the iPhone Air should be treated as another iPhone 17 Pro model or as the lost sibling of the vanilla iPhone 17, Apple’s repair pricing may confuse you even more. The out-of-warranty replacement of the iPhone Air battery will cost you $119, which is the same price as for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Replacing the iPhone 17 battery is cheaper, and it will set you back $99.
Here’s a full breakdown of how much each out-of-warranty repair would cost you:
While Apple didn’t raise the out-of-warranty repair prices this year, they’re still hefty. That makes AppleCare+ sound like a very good deal, especially if you’re prone to damaging your precious new device.
People usually think about the cost of a smartphone only in terms of its selling price. Apple’s repair pricing is a good reminder that maintenance is also part of the costs. As we keep our devices longer, accounting for the cost of potential damage repairs or a new battery becomes crucial. With that in mind, I’d think twice before using my new phone without heavy protection and an extra warranty.
On the other hand, if you want to fix a damaged rear camera of an iPhone Air or iPhone 17, you’ll have to pay $169. The same repair is much more expensive for both Pro models and it’ll cost $249.
Here’s a full breakdown of how much each out-of-warranty repair would cost you:
|iPhone Air
|iPhone 17
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Cracked screen
|$329
|$329
|$329
|$379
|Back glass damage
|$159
|$159
|$159
|$159
|Cracked screen and back glass damage
|$419
|$419
|$419
|$469
|Battery
|$129
|$99
|$129
|$129
|Rear camera
|$169
|$169
|$249
|$249
|Other
|$699
|$599
|$749
|$799
AppleCare sounds like a good deal
iPhone repairs are pricey. | Image Credit - Apple
While Apple didn’t raise the out-of-warranty repair prices this year, they’re still hefty. That makes AppleCare+ sound like a very good deal, especially if you’re prone to damaging your precious new device.
AppleCare+ itself costs $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for the iPhone 17 or $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year) for both 17 Pro models and the Air. However, with it, you get your battery replaced for free, as long as its health has dropped below 80%. The rest of the repairs cost from $29 to $99, which is incomparable to the out-of-warranty prices.
Taking care of your phone is important
People usually think about the cost of a smartphone only in terms of its selling price. Apple’s repair pricing is a good reminder that maintenance is also part of the costs. As we keep our devices longer, accounting for the cost of potential damage repairs or a new battery becomes crucial. With that in mind, I’d think twice before using my new phone without heavy protection and an extra warranty.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: