Here’s how much iPhone Air battery replacements and repairs will cost you

The iPhone Air battery replacement is priced like it’s a Pro phone

iPhone 17 Pro model or as the lost sibling of the vanilla iPhone 17 , Apple’s repair pricing may confuse you even more. The out-of-warranty replacement of the iPhone Air battery will cost you $119, which is the same price as for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Replacing the iPhone 17 battery is cheaper, and it will set you back $99.



On the other hand, if you want to fix a damaged rear camera of an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 , you’ll have to pay $169. The same repair is much more expensive for both Pro models and it’ll cost $249.



Here’s a full breakdown of how much each out-of-warranty repair would cost you:



AppleCare sounds like a good deal



While Apple didn’t raise the out-of-warranty repair prices this year, they’re still hefty. That makes AppleCare+ sound like a very good deal, especially if you’re prone to damaging your precious new device.



AppleCare+ itself costs $11.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for the iPhone 17 or $13.99 per month ($139.99 per year) for both 17 Pro models and the Air. However, with it, you get your battery replaced for free, as long as its health has dropped below 80%. The rest of the repairs cost from $29 to $99, which is incomparable to the out-of-warranty prices.



Taking care of your phone is important

