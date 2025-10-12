iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Has the Apple Watch been put on the company's back burner? Or is it just the opposite?

The famous wearable's slower updates suggest the Apple Watch may not be as important to Apple as it once was.

Apple Watch Ultra Series 2
Despite a feeling that the Apple Watch has seen slow innovation lately, it's reportedly not on the back burner at all. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the watch remains a vital product for Apple, serving as a crucial testbed for its most advanced technology.

Is Apple slowing down the Watch?


If you've felt that recent Apple Watch updates have been a bit underwhelming, you're not alone. The year-over-year changes have become more incremental, leading some to wonder if Apple is focusing its attention elsewhere. However, a recent Q&A with Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman, suggests this couldn't be further from the truth.

Gurman asserts that despite the lack of "especially remarkable" updates in recent years, the Apple Watch is still a top priority for the company. He explains that its importance goes far beyond the revenue it generates.

The watch is a powerhouse for research and development, forcing Apple to master the art of miniaturizing components, making its chips incredibly efficient, and developing cutting-edge health and sensor technology. According to the report, Apple has a long roadmap ahead for the device, with a particular focus on evolving it into a more capable AI-powered companion.

Why the Watch still matters


The Apple Watch's role as a technological incubator is a huge deal. The lessons Apple learns in making a tiny, powerful computer for your wrist have a ripple effect across its entire product line. Advances in silicon efficiency for the watch can inform the development of chips for AirPods and iPhones, while new health sensors often debut on the wearable before being considered for other devices.

In a crowded wearables market with strong competition from Samsung, Google, and Garmin, keeping the Apple Watch at the cutting edge is essential for Apple to maintain its lead. For consumers, this means the device is more than just a mature product; it's a window into the future of Apple's health and AI ambitions. Anyone interested in personal health tracking or the future of ambient computing should be paying close attention. It's not just about what the watch can do today, but what the technology inside it will enable for all Apple products tomorrow.

The long game for your wrist


From my perspective, this assessment from Gurman makes perfect sense. While I'll admit the last couple of watch generations felt like minor refinements, the device has become an indispensable part of my daily routine. Its true value isn't in a flashy new feature every September, but in its reliability and the quiet competence of its health tracking.

The idea of the watch becoming a more proactive AI device is compelling as long as it offers intelligent, contextual suggestions based on your metrics. That's the future Gurman is hinting at. So, while the current models are fantastic for fitness enthusiasts and anyone deep in the Apple ecosystem, the real reason to be excited is the long-term vision. Let's hope that vision materializes sooner rather than later.


