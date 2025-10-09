iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users

The latest Apple Watch update brings hypertension notifications to Canada, joining over 150 countries where the feature can now alert users to potential signs of high blood pressure.

Apple Watch users in Canada can now receive hypertension notifications as the feature expands. The newer health-focused feature by Apple is already available in more than 150 countries in the world, with the latest addition being Canada.

Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch expand to users in Canada


Now, if you have an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, you can enable Hypertension notifications in the Health app. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch SE models cannot detect hypertension, so for these timepieces, the feature is unavailable. 

With this expansion, hypertension notifications on supported Apple Watches are now available in more than 150 countries. 


Apple Watch and hypertension notifications


Hypertension is a serious condition and can elevate the risk for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. According to Apple, 1.3 billion adults are affected by the condition globally, and yet it's often under-detected and frequently has no symptoms. 

Hypertension notifications on the Apple Watch work by using data from the optical heart sensor to track how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat. This feature is designed to run in the background, reviewing 30 days of data to detect signs of high blood pressure. 

Do you rely on your smartwatch for health tracking?

Vote View Result

If signs of high blood pressure persist, users will receive alerts about potential hypertension. These notifications should help you take action early by either adjusting your habits or even seeking treatment. 

How to enable hypertension notifications


You can enable hypertension notifications from My Watch on the Apple Watch app (on the iPhone). These are not on by default:
  1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone
  2. Go to My Watch, then Passcode
  3. Scroll down and enable (if disabled) Wrist Detection
  4. Go to the Health app on your iPhone
  5. Tap on your profile icon at the top right
  6. Go to Features, then Health Checklist
  7. Tap Hypertension Notifications

You can use this feature if you're at least 22 years old and if you haven't previously been diagnosed with hypertension. In the meantime, it's important to note that the Apple Watch cannot detect hypertension during pregnancy. 

It's also worth mentioning that this feature isn't blood pressure monitoring, and it's not an active diagnostic tool.

Health features on smartwatches are just to alert you, not diagnose you 


At the end of the day, it's important to remember that even though features like hypertension notifications can be incredibly helpful, your Apple Watch isn't a medical device. That can be said about other smartwatches as well, like Galaxy Watches and Pixel Watches, which also aren't designed to be medical devices.

Think of it as an early warning system – something that nudges you to pay attention, not something that gives you a diagnosis or is 100% accurate. It's there to spot trends, not to replace professional judgment.

It's great that Apple keeps adding tools to make you more aware of your health, but real medical insight still comes from doctors, not from your wrist. These features can guide you toward better habits or remind you to check in with a healthcare professional – but they should always be seen as companions to medical advice, not substitutes for it.

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
