Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users

Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch expand to users in Canada

With this expansion, hypertension notifications on supported Apple Watches are now available in more than 150 countries.





Apple Watch and hypertension notifications

Hypertension is a serious condition and can elevate the risk for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. According to Apple, 1.3 billion adults are affected by the condition globally, and yet it's often under-detected and frequently has no symptoms.

Hypertension notifications on the Apple Watch work by using data from the optical heart sensor to track how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat. This feature is designed to run in the background, reviewing 30 days of data to detect signs of high blood pressure.

If signs of high blood pressure persist, users will receive alerts about potential hypertension. These notifications should help you take action early by either adjusting your habits or even seeking treatment.





How to enable hypertension notifications

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Go to My Watch, then Passcode Scroll down and enable (if disabled) Wrist Detection Go to the Health app on your iPhone Tap on your profile icon at the top right Go to Features, then Health Checklist Tap Hypertension Notifications

Health features on smartwatches are just to alert you, not diagnose you

