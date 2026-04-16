Google's secret Fitbit has been on this NBA star's wrist for months now, and its app just leaked
Stephen Curry has been wearing it since January and nobody noticed.
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Google's secret screenless Fitbit on Steph Curry's wrist. | Image by Google/Steph Curry
Hiding a product on an NBA superstar's wrist in public for months is a strange way to keep it under wraps, and yet that's exactly what Google has been doing with its upcoming screenless Fitbit. A new report has surfaced high-quality photos of the unreleased tracker, plus our first peek at the companion app.
The folks over at Droid-Life went through Stephen Curry's Instagram, YouTube appearances, and Getty Images archives, pulling clean shots of the tracker he has apparently been wearing since January right in front of our eyes. It is wild this thing has been hiding in plain sight the whole time.
Since the tracker has no display, the Fitbit app is where everything happens. The leaked screens show live workout metrics like heart rate, cardio load, elapsed time, and energy burned, with a big Pause button sitting at the bottom.
Companies don't usually let NBA superstars test unreleased hardware in public for months unless a reveal is right around the corner. With Google I/O 2026 happening next month, that event feels like a pretty plausible stage, though nothing is officially confirmed yet.
This builds on our thoughts on the device that we covered earlier this month. The Gemini-powered coach that rolled out in preview last fall is almost certainly the brain behind this hardware.
As a Pixel Watch user and Fitbit Premium subscriber, I've been watching this one with a mix of excitement and mild concern. The Pixel Watch 4 is great for glanceable data during the day, however, wearing it to sleep every night gets old fast.
A lightweight, screenless band that's built purely for passive tracking could actually solve that problem, assuming Google nails sleep analysis and Gemini coaching is worth the money. My hesitation is the subscription, because another recurring fee on top of Fitbit Premium is a tough sell.
The screenless Fitbit comes into focus
The folks over at Droid-Life went through Stephen Curry's Instagram, YouTube appearances, and Getty Images archives, pulling clean shots of the tracker he has apparently been wearing since January right in front of our eyes. It is wild this thing has been hiding in plain sight the whole time.
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The band looks noticeably thinner than a WHOOP MG, with a continuous loop-style strap that wraps around and fastens back to itself. That kind of minimalist design almost disappears on your wrist.
Screenshots of Google's upcoming screenless Fitbit device worn by Steph Curry on several occasions. | Images by Droid-Life
A first look at the companion app
Screenshot of the companion app as spotted during the All-Star weekend while Steph Curry was wearing the new screenless device. | Image by Droid-Life
Since the tracker has no display, the Fitbit app is where everything happens. The leaked screens show live workout metrics like heart rate, cardio load, elapsed time, and energy burned, with a big Pause button sitting at the bottom.
The final product name and whether this experience will live inside a separate app, are still unknown. What is clear is that Google built this around the idea that your phone is always close by.
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What would make you choose a screenless fitness band over a smartwatch?
Why a launch feels close
Steph Curry tease of this new product on his Instagram. | Video by Steph Curry
Companies don't usually let NBA superstars test unreleased hardware in public for months unless a reveal is right around the corner. With Google I/O 2026 happening next month, that event feels like a pretty plausible stage, though nothing is officially confirmed yet.
This builds on our thoughts on the device that we covered earlier this month. The Gemini-powered coach that rolled out in preview last fall is almost certainly the brain behind this hardware.
What this could mean for your wrist
As a Pixel Watch user and Fitbit Premium subscriber, I've been watching this one with a mix of excitement and mild concern. The Pixel Watch 4 is great for glanceable data during the day, however, wearing it to sleep every night gets old fast.
A lightweight, screenless band that's built purely for passive tracking could actually solve that problem, assuming Google nails sleep analysis and Gemini coaching is worth the money. My hesitation is the subscription, because another recurring fee on top of Fitbit Premium is a tough sell.
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