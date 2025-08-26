Google Translate’s new features make real-time conversations feel more natural

Do you find that improvement in translation tools is a good use of AI? Yes No Yes 100% No 0%

From translator to tutor

What's particularly unique, however, is the second new feature: a language practice mode. Translate is moving beyond just being a utility and into the realm of education. You can set your skill level and goals, and the app will generate custom listening and speaking exercises for you. It's a clever way to help you build confidence before you even get on the plane. It's launching in beta for a handful of language pairs, like English speakers learning Spanish or French, but it's a promising start.Ultimately, these are exactly the kind of practical AI updates I love to see. It's not just a chatbot; it's a tool that genuinely solves a problem. While the rollout is a bit limited at first, turning our phones into more capable conversational partners is a big win for everyone. Now, we just have to see how it holds up in the real world.