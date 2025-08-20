Google releases new Android software after announcing its new hardware





Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 is software version (BP41.250725.006) and it can be installed on the Pixel 6 Pro , and you can install it on an eligible Pixel by going to Settings > System > Software updates > System update . QPR2 Beta 1 is software version (BP41.250725.006) and it can be installed on the Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet . The size of the file is 613MB on my, and you can install it on an eligible Pixel by going to

The biggest change so far in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 are the new buttons for themed icons found in the Wallpaper & style page that you can access by tapping the Settings button on your Pixel. After you get to the Wallpaper & style page, tap on the Home screen option and then on Icons. After installing the new Beta release, you'll find three options under Icons:





Default-keeps the icons in the default theme that you are probably used to seeing.

Minimal-this draws the main color theme from your wallpaper and uses it to create a new theme for your icons.

Create-while this button doesn't do anything at the moment, it is the most intriguing because it suggests that users will be able to create custom icons in the future. Pressing this button now brings up a little notification that says, "App isn’t installed."





By the way, if you were thinking about leaving the Beta program and receiving the stable version of QPR1 without having to wipe your device, you can do it by opting out of the QPR Beta program before you install QPR2 Beta 1.



To opt-out, tap this link to head to the Android Beta for Pixel website. Press the rectangle that says, "View your eligible devices," and you'll be sent to a page where you can opt-out of the QPR Beta program. But do not install the new QPR2 Beta 1 update. Instead, wait for the stable version of QPR1 to be released. If you've already installed QPR2 Beta 1, do not opt-out of the Beta program or else you'll be required to wipe your phone.





TO AVOID HAVING TO WIPE YOUR DEVICE, YOU CAN OPT OUT OF THE QPR BETA PROGRAM. BUT ONCE YOU DO, REFRAIN FROM INSTALLING TODAY'S QPR2 BETA 1 UPDATE. ONCE THE STABLE QPR1 RELEASE IS DROPPED, YOU CAN INSTALL IT.